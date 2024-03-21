Weather in Bulgaria on March 22: Contrasting Conditions Across The Country

Overnight, clear skies will dominate the western regions of the country, while the eastern areas will experience considerable cloud cover. Light precipitation, primarily in the form of rain, is expected in certain areas but is projected to cease by morning. In the eastern regions, a gentle northerly wind will prevail, while other areas will experience mostly calm conditions. Minimum temperatures will range between -2°C and 3°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 0°C, potentially leading to frost in some areas.

Tomorrow, cloud cover is expected to break, although significant cloudiness is forecasted before noon, particularly in the eastern half of the country, leading to reduced visibility in the morning. A light north-northeasterly wind will blow across the region. Maximum temperatures will range between 11°C and 16°C, with Sofia expecting temperatures around 12°C.

In the mountainous areas, clouds will be scattered, with more significant cloud cover expected before noon in the eastern regions, although precipitation is unlikely. A strong north-northeasterly wind is anticipated until noon, diminishing to moderate strength afterward. At 1200 meters altitude, the maximum temperature will be approximately 5°C, and at 2000 meters, around -1°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, significant cloudiness, mostly low clouds, is expected before noon, with reduced visibility in some places during the morning hours. Clouds are forecasted to break afternoon, accompanied by a moderate north-northeasterly wind. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range between 9°C and 11°C, with seawater temperatures ranging from 8°C to 9°C.