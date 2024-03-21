Weather in Bulgaria on March 22: Contrasting Conditions Across The Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 21, 2024, Thursday // 18:05
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria on March 22: Contrasting Conditions Across The Country Pixabay

Overnight, clear skies will dominate the western regions of the country, while the eastern areas will experience considerable cloud cover. Light precipitation, primarily in the form of rain, is expected in certain areas but is projected to cease by morning. In the eastern regions, a gentle northerly wind will prevail, while other areas will experience mostly calm conditions. Minimum temperatures will range between -2°C and 3°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 0°C, potentially leading to frost in some areas.

Tomorrow, cloud cover is expected to break, although significant cloudiness is forecasted before noon, particularly in the eastern half of the country, leading to reduced visibility in the morning. A light north-northeasterly wind will blow across the region. Maximum temperatures will range between 11°C and 16°C, with Sofia expecting temperatures around 12°C.

In the mountainous areas, clouds will be scattered, with more significant cloud cover expected before noon in the eastern regions, although precipitation is unlikely. A strong north-northeasterly wind is anticipated until noon, diminishing to moderate strength afterward. At 1200 meters altitude, the maximum temperature will be approximately 5°C, and at 2000 meters, around -1°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, significant cloudiness, mostly low clouds, is expected before noon, with reduced visibility in some places during the morning hours. Clouds are forecasted to break afternoon, accompanied by a moderate north-northeasterly wind. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range between 9°C and 11°C, with seawater temperatures ranging from 8°C to 9°C.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, forecast, clouds

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Witnesses Surge in New Car Sales, Outpacing European Trends

Bulgaria experienced a substantial surge in new car sales during February, marking a significant increase of nearly 60% compared to the same period last year

Business | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:13

Bulgarian PM Denkov Laments Eroded Trust with Gabriel, Calls for Reconciliation

Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, speaking from Brussels, has conveyed his stance on the ongoing political turmoil in Bulgaria, emphasizing his willingness to negotiate with GERB

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 14:55

Sleep Struggles: Over 70% of Bulgarians Face Insomnia Challenges

During World Sleep Day week, data from recent studies conducted by the Pragmatica Agency and iSleep show that more than 70% of Bulgarians struggle to initiate sleep and experience nighttime awakenings

Society » Health | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:44

'Revival' Party Proposes Bulgaria's Withdrawal from NATO

The "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party has made a bold move by submitting a bill to the National Assembly calling for Bulgaria's exit from NATO

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:29

Bulgaria to Introduce Electronic Receipts

Bulgaria is ushering in a new era of digitalization in its retail sector as merchants will soon have the option to issue electronic receipts for goods or services sold

Business » Finance | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:30

Bulgaria Advances Cooperation with USA for Kozloduy NPP Expansion

Bulgarian lawmakers have taken a significant step toward bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure by advancing cooperation with the United States for the construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather in Bulgaria on March 21: Scattered Clouds and Mixed Precipitation

Tomorrow we can expect scattered clouds, especially in the east, where rain showers might mix with snow in some spots

Society » Environment | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 19:22

Spring Arrives: Vernal Equinox Marks the Dawn of New Season

Today, as the world turns, it heralds the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere

Society » Environment | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 08:17

Weather in Bulgaria on March 20: Sunny Start with Strong Winds and Snow in Mountains

As March 20 approaches, weather forecasts indicate a varied picture across Bulgaria, with conditions ranging from sunny spells to snowfall in the mountains

Society » Environment | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 07:50

Weather In Bulgaria For 19 March: Colder and Lower Temperatures

As night descends, expect an increase and thickening of clouds across Bulgaria, with light rainfall anticipated in certain areas of Western Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 18, 2024, Monday // 18:40

Weather In Bulgaria For March 18: Variable Clouds, Scattered Showers, and Moderating Winds

Today, Bulgaria can expect a varied weather outlook with a blend of clouds and occasional sunshine

Society » Environment | March 18, 2024, Monday // 08:40

Weather In Bulgaria For The Weekend: Varied Conditions Across The Country

March 16 promises a predominantly sunny day with some clouds looming over mountainous regions and the eastern parts

Society » Environment | March 15, 2024, Friday // 15:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria