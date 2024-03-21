Czech Parliament Declares Russia as Primary National Security Threat

March 21, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Czech Parliament Declares Russia as Primary National Security Threat

The Czech Parliament has officially designated Russia as the foremost threat to the country's national security. The resolution, adopted late last night, underscores growing concerns about Russia's aggressive actions in the region, particularly its attempts to expand influence and commit war crimes in Ukraine and other European countries.

According to reports from DPA, the resolution characterizes the Russian government as a "terrorist regime" that is actively seeking to extend its sphere of influence and destabilize neighboring nations. The document highlights Russia's involvement in conflicts and its alleged perpetration of war crimes to achieve its geopolitical goals.

The Czech Republic, a member of both NATO and the European Union, has taken concrete steps to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. The country has provided military assistance to Kyiv, including tanks, helicopter gunships, and missile launchers.

The resolution received strong support from members of the ruling liberal-conservative coalition, with 84 MPs voting in favor. However, it faced opposition from 17 MPs, while 42 abstained from voting. This indicates a degree of internal debate and differing perspectives on the issue within Czech political circles.

In addition to the parliamentary resolution, Prague has undertaken initiatives to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities further. Notably, the Czech Republic has spearheaded efforts to procure approximately 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine from non-EU countries. This initiative has garnered interest and investment from key allies such as Germany, France, and Canada, highlighting broader international support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

