Sleep Struggles: Over 70% of Bulgarians Face Insomnia Challenges

Society » HEALTH | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:44
During World Sleep Day week, data from recent studies conducted by the Pragmatica Agency and iSleep show that more than 70% of Bulgarians struggle to initiate sleep and experience nighttime awakenings. Additionally, approximately half of the population awakens prematurely in the morning, feeling fatigued and requiring additional daytime rest, as reported by BNT. Donna Borisova, who operates from home as a call center employee, contends with irregular sleep patterns due to the flexibility of her working hours, primarily stemming from nocturnal shifts.

"The time to adapt from the previous shift to the next shift is very short, and I don't have much time to complete my commitments. When I try to adjust my sleep schedule after a night shift, I find it difficult to truly fall asleep, and sometimes I've slept very few hours and am not prepared for the next shift, causing me to get tired more quickly", she explains.

According to medical experts, snoring may indicate the presence of sleep apnea, as highlighted by Professor Daniel Petkov, head of the ENT Clinic at UMBAL-Burgas. Often, patients are alerted to this condition by their partners, emphasizing the significance of addressing snoring concerns. Neglecting sleep apnea can escalate into more severe health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, strokes, and heart attacks. In severe cases, individuals with sleep apnea may even experience sudden sleep episodes, posing significant risks, particularly for professional drivers, as emphasized by Associate Professor Daniel Petkov.

Various factors, such as accumulated tension and stress, contribute to sleep problems, prompting the use of alternative treatments like yoga and meditation. Lyuba Komitova, a yoga instructor and psychotherapist, suggests focusing on breathing techniques before bedtime to promote relaxation and alleviate tension. Additionally, experts advise against using mobile devices at least an hour before sleep, as they can impede the brain's ability to unwind and people to fall asleep.

Tags: Bulgaria, sleep, insomnia, apnea

