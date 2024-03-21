The "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party has made a bold move by submitting a bill to the National Assembly calling for Bulgaria's exit from NATO. This nationalist and pro-Russian party argues that NATO membership poses a threat to Bulgaria's national security, echoing Kremlin propaganda narratives.

In their bill, "Vazrazhdane" highlights the perception of NATO as a "repressive apparatus" of the United States, where member states are purportedly unequal partners. The party accuses NATO of being instrumentalized by the US to pursue its geopolitical interests, often at the expense of smaller member states like Bulgaria.

Citing examples of military conflicts around the world, including those between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, and Armenia and Azerbaijan, "Vazrazhdane" alleges that NATO has been complicit in fueling these conflicts to serve US interests. The party asserts that Bulgaria, as a member of NATO, has been obligated to support US-backed actions, even when they may not align with Bulgaria's national interests.

The proposal to withdraw from NATO is a provocative stance that is likely to spark intense debate and controversy within Bulgaria's political landscape. While "Vazrazhdane" presents its arguments rooted in nationalist and anti-Western sentiments, it remains to be seen how other political factions, as well as the Bulgarian public, will respond to this proposal.