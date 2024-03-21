Bulgaria to Introduce Electronic Receipts

Weather in Bulgaria on March 22: Contrasting Conditions Across The Country
Overnight, clear skies will dominate the western regions of the country, while the eastern areas will experience considerable cloud cover
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Bulgaria is ushering in a new era of digitalization in its retail sector as merchants will soon have the option to issue electronic receipts for goods or services sold. This initiative, outlined in a draft of changes to the regulation of the Ministry of Finance on cash registers, aims to streamline transactions and enhance transparency in financial reporting. The draft has been made available for public discussion until April 3, signaling the government's commitment to soliciting feedback and ensuring a smooth transition to electronic receipt issuance.
According to the proposed changes, merchants seeking to issue electronic receipts must utilize approved software listed in an appendix to the VAT Act. This software will facilitate the generation and transmission of electronic receipts to customers, as well as reporting requirements for businesses. To comply with the new regulations, merchants must also collect customer data such as email addresses, website profiles, or mobile app information.
While the transition to electronic receipts marks a significant step forward in modernizing Bulgaria's retail sector, the draft ordinance also recognizes the importance of consumer preferences. Customers will retain the option to request paper receipts, ensuring flexibility and accommodating diverse preferences. However, the document outlines stringent guidelines for electronic receipts, detailing the necessary attributes and information that must be included to ensure compliance with tax regulations.
Currently, some merchants have already begun experimenting with electronic receipt systems, offering customers the option to receive digital receipts alongside traditional paper ones. However, the forthcoming regulations aim to standardize electronic receipt issuance across the retail landscape, promoting consistency and efficiency in financial transactions.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The price of gold has shattered through a historic barrier, reaching an unprecedented level of $2,200 per troy ounce, following confirmation by the Federal Reserve of three anticipated interest rate reductions this year
Jean-Francois Dauphin, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Bulgaria, has expressed confidence that Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone by 2025 is a realistic goal
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has wrapped up its regular mission in Bulgaria
Bulgaria is on track to meet the inflation benchmark required for Eurozone membership by September
Bulgaria emerges as a surprising leader in the realm of gold ownership, securing its position among the top three countries in Europe per capita
Consumers may have noticed a slight uptick in fuel prices over the past month, with gasoline and diesel seeing modest increases in Bulgaria
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022