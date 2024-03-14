Sofia Airport Unveils Summer Schedule with Four New Destinations

As the travel season approaches, Sofia Airport gears up to kickstart its summer schedule, bringing exciting new travel opportunities for passengers. According to an official announcement from the airport, travelers can expect direct flights to four new destinations, enhancing connectivity and convenience for those flying in and out of the Bulgarian capital.

Starting from March 31, Sofia Airport will inaugurate direct flights to Riga, the capital of Latvia, marking the first time such a route will be available from the airport. Air Baltic will commence operations on May 2, offering thrice-weekly flights to Riga every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Continuing the expansion of its route network, Norwegian Air International will introduce flights from Sofia to Helsinki, the capital of Finland, beginning June 3. Passengers can enjoy the convenience of twice-weekly flights to Helsinki every Monday and Friday, enhancing travel options to the Nordic region.

In addition to the Baltic and Nordic capitals, Sofia Airport will also facilitate travel to the picturesque Greek island of Skiathos, courtesy of Ryanair. From the start of June until September 28, Ryanair will operate regular flights to Skiathos every Sunday, providing travelers with the opportunity to explore the sun-soaked beaches and charming landscapes of this popular Mediterranean destination. Furthermore, Ryanair will offer scheduled flights to Bristol, providing connectivity to the vibrant city in southwest England, with services available every Wednesday and Sunday.

With the introduction of these new routes, Sofia Airport aims to cater to the diverse travel preferences of passengers, offering greater accessibility to both popular tourist destinations and emerging business hubs.