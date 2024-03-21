Russia in Discussions on Visa-Free Travel with Asian, African, Middle Eastern Countries

Russia's Foreign Ministry is actively engaged in negotiations to establish visa-free travel agreements with several nations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, as reported by TASS.

During a briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova unveiled the initiative, affirming ongoing discussions with a range of Asian, African, and Middle Eastern countries to expand the roster of nations with mutual visa-free travel arrangements.

Zakharova emphasized that information regarding unilateral visa-free travel arrangements is typically disseminated through the Russian Foreign Ministry's official website and social media platforms.

Furthermore, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, underscored Russia's efforts to implement a visa-free regime with all Persian Gulf countries. Bogdanov highlighted the systematic nature of this endeavor, emphasizing its importance in facilitating communication, business ventures, and tourism between nations.

Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced plans to draft intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel for individuals to Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.