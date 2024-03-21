Czech Parliament Declares Russia as Primary National Security Threat
The Czech Parliament has officially designated Russia as the foremost threat to the country's national security
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Russia's Foreign Ministry is actively engaged in negotiations to establish visa-free travel agreements with several nations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, as reported by TASS.
During a briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova unveiled the initiative, affirming ongoing discussions with a range of Asian, African, and Middle Eastern countries to expand the roster of nations with mutual visa-free travel arrangements.
Zakharova emphasized that information regarding unilateral visa-free travel arrangements is typically disseminated through the Russian Foreign Ministry's official website and social media platforms.
Furthermore, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, underscored Russia's efforts to implement a visa-free regime with all Persian Gulf countries. Bogdanov highlighted the systematic nature of this endeavor, emphasizing its importance in facilitating communication, business ventures, and tourism between nations.
Bogdanov also confirmed ongoing initiatives with all Persian Gulf countries towards this end.
Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced plans to draft intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel for individuals to Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russia is set to bolster its military capabilities with the formation of two new combined armies and the addition of 14 divisions by the end of this year, announced Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently serving as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to send French soldiers to Ukraine
Russia has issued a stark warning to the European Union, threatening "decades of legal action" if the EU proceeds with plans to utilize proceeds from its frozen assets to support Ukraine
In response to continued shelling in the border villages of the Belgorod region, Russian authorities have initiated evacuation measures to ensure the safety of residents, particularly children
Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, announced today a groundbreaking proposal to allocate a significant portion of revenues from frozen Russian assets towards purchasing arms for Ukraine
Russia has replaced the commander-in-chief of its naval forces.
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022