Russia in Discussions on Visa-Free Travel with Asian, African, Middle Eastern Countries

World » RUSSIA | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 21, 2024, Thursday // 11:30
Bulgaria: Russia in Discussions on Visa-Free Travel with Asian, African, Middle Eastern Countries Pixabay

Russia's Foreign Ministry is actively engaged in negotiations to establish visa-free travel agreements with several nations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, as reported by TASS.

During a briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova unveiled the initiative, affirming ongoing discussions with a range of Asian, African, and Middle Eastern countries to expand the roster of nations with mutual visa-free travel arrangements.

Zakharova emphasized that information regarding unilateral visa-free travel arrangements is typically disseminated through the Russian Foreign Ministry's official website and social media platforms.

Furthermore, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, underscored Russia's efforts to implement a visa-free regime with all Persian Gulf countries. Bogdanov highlighted the systematic nature of this endeavor, emphasizing its importance in facilitating communication, business ventures, and tourism between nations.

Bogdanov also confirmed ongoing initiatives with all Persian Gulf countries towards this end.

Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced plans to draft intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel for individuals to Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, visa-free, travel, negotiations

Related Articles:

Czech Parliament Declares Russia as Primary National Security Threat

The Czech Parliament has officially designated Russia as the foremost threat to the country's national security

World » EU | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Sofia Airport Unveils Summer Schedule with Four New Destinations

As the travel season approaches, Sofia Airport gears up to kickstart its summer schedule, bringing exciting new travel opportunities for passengers

Business » Tourism | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:18

EU Shifts Economy Toward Military Preparedness Over Russia Concerns

European Union leaders are convening in Brussels to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine and explore significant military and financial measures to bolster support for the country.

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:12

GERB Holds Firm on Mariya Gabriel as Prime Minister, Extends Deadline for WCC-DB Decision

In a continuing standoff over the formation of Bulgaria's government, GERB leader Boyko Borissov reiterated the party's stance on proposing Mariya Gabriel as prime minister, refusing to yield ground despite opposition

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:22

Russia Expands Military Presence with Two New Armies and 14 Divisions

Russia is set to bolster its military capabilities with the formation of two new combined armies and the addition of 14 divisions by the end of this year, announced Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow

World » Russia | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:19

Russia Threatens Decades of Legal Action Against EU Over Frozen Assets Dispute

Russia has issued a stark warning to the European Union, threatening "decades of legal action" if the EU proceeds with plans to utilize proceeds from its frozen assets to support Ukraine

World » Russia | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russia Expands Military Presence with Two New Armies and 14 Divisions

Russia is set to bolster its military capabilities with the formation of two new combined armies and the addition of 14 divisions by the end of this year, announced Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow

World » Russia | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:19

Dmitry Medvedev Urges Macron to Send French Soldiers to Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently serving as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to send French soldiers to Ukraine

World » Russia | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:21

Russia Threatens Decades of Legal Action Against EU Over Frozen Assets Dispute

Russia has issued a stark warning to the European Union, threatening "decades of legal action" if the EU proceeds with plans to utilize proceeds from its frozen assets to support Ukraine

World » Russia | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:41

Children Evacuated as Shelling Continues in Russia's Belgorod Region

In response to continued shelling in the border villages of the Belgorod region, Russian authorities have initiated evacuation measures to ensure the safety of residents, particularly children

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 16:06

Borrell Proposes 90% Allocation of Frozen Russian Assets for Ukrainian Arms

Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, announced today a groundbreaking proposal to allocate a significant portion of revenues from frozen Russian assets towards purchasing arms for Ukraine

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:32

Russia Shuffles Naval Leadership Amid Black Sea Fleet Setbacks

Russia has replaced the commander-in-chief of its naval forces.

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria