Elon Musk Uses Ketamine for Depression Control

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 21, 2024, Thursday // 11:09
Bulgaria: Elon Musk Uses Ketamine for Depression Control Pixabay

Renowned entrepreneur and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has opened up about his utilization of prescription ketamine to cope with depression. In an interview with journalist Don Lemon, the billionaire disclosed his strategy for stabilizing his mental health.

Musk candidly shared that he experiences low moods and depressive episodes, which ketamine effectively alleviates. He emphasized the therapeutic benefits of the drug in managing his mood swings.

Acknowledging the genetic component of his depression, Musk clarified that his ketamine usage is within the bounds of a doctor's prescription. He mentioned having a doctor's prescription and taking "a small quantity every fortnight.

Contrary to speculation, Musk vehemently denied any form of drug abuse. He stressed the importance of moderation, cautioning against excessive ketamine intake, which could impair cognitive function.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, physicians have the authority to prescribe ketamine for both pain relief and depression treatment. At elevated doses, the substance functions as a sedative. Furthermore, it has the potential to induce hallucinations, and excessive consumption may result in unconsciousness and severely impaired breathing.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Musk, ketamine, depression, health

Related Articles:

German Experts Confirm High Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution in Sofia

Recent measurements conducted by a team of experts, led by renowned air quality specialist Dr. Axel Friedrich, have revealed alarming levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution in Sofia

Society » Health | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:49

Ex-Twitter Executives Sue Elon Musk for $128M in Severance

Elon Musk, after acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, dismissed several top executives, including Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal, Vijaya Gadde, and Sean Edgett

Society | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Every Third Bulgarian Child Is Overweight

Bulgaria is facing a concerning trend as new data reveals that every third child in the country is overweight, with obesity rates soaring among adolescents

Society » Health | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11

Elon Musk Sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman Over Alleged Breach of Contract

Tech mogul Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, among others

Business | March 1, 2024, Friday // 14:41

Death Toll Climbs in Gaza Exceeding 30,000

The health authorities in Gaza have reported that the number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing conflict with Israel has surpassed 30,000

World | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 13:34

Bulgaria's Health Minister Downplays Medicine Shortage Concerns Amid Insulin Supply Issues

In today's briefing held at the Ministry of Health, Bulgaria's Minister of Health, Prof. Hristo Hinkov, addressed concerns regarding the shortage of certain medicines in the country, particularly insulin

Society » Health | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 15:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather in Bulgaria on March 22: Contrasting Conditions Across The Country

Overnight, clear skies will dominate the western regions of the country, while the eastern areas will experience considerable cloud cover

Society » Environment | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 18:05

Sleep Struggles: Over 70% of Bulgarians Face Insomnia Challenges

During World Sleep Day week, data from recent studies conducted by the Pragmatica Agency and iSleep show that more than 70% of Bulgarians struggle to initiate sleep and experience nighttime awakenings

Society » Health | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:44

Weather in Bulgaria on March 21: Scattered Clouds and Mixed Precipitation

Tomorrow we can expect scattered clouds, especially in the east, where rain showers might mix with snow in some spots

Society » Environment | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 19:22

Ireland And Sweden Dominate as Top Study Destinations for Bulgarian Students

Bulgarian students seeking to pursue higher education abroad continue to favor European countries, with Ireland maintaining its position as the top destination, according to data from educational consultant "Integral"

Society » Education | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:28

Sofia: 13-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Brutal Assault by Classmate

A 13-year-old boy lies critically injured at Sofia's "Pirogov" hospital after allegedly being assaulted by a classmate during recess

Society » Incidents | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 11:05

UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings

Bulgaria, alongside Serbia and Latvia, emerges as one of the standout success stories in the latest UN World Happiness Report

Society | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria