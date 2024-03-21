US Pushes UN for Gaza Ceasefire Tied to Hostage Release

The US has presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council urging for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, tied to the release of hostages. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed the initiative during an interview with Saudi media, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing civilian protection and humanitarian aid delivery amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The proposed resolution underscores the urgent need for a ceasefire to safeguard civilians on all sides and facilitate essential humanitarian assistance. It also expresses support for diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire, contingent upon the release of hostages held in Gaza.

While the US maintains its support for Israel's right to self-defense, Blinken stressed the necessity of addressing the immense suffering endured by civilians and ensuring their access to aid. The draft resolution reflects ongoing negotiations and alterations following the veto of previous ceasefire proposals.

The text, which has yet to be scheduled for a vote, marks a shift in US diplomatic strategy, aligning with international calls for immediate action to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia and subsequent talks in Egypt underscore America's commitment to regional diplomacy in resolving the conflict.