Bulgaria Advances Cooperation with USA for Kozloduy NPP Expansion

Business » ENERGY | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:25
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Advances Cooperation with USA for Kozloduy NPP Expansion

Bulgarian lawmakers have taken a significant step toward bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure by advancing cooperation with the United States for the construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

In a pivotal move, Members of Parliament (MPs) approved in the second reading the proposal to collaborate with the USA on the expansion project at Kozloduy NPP. The decision marks a crucial milestone in Bulgaria's efforts to enhance its nuclear capacity and secure its energy future.

The draft law for the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Government of the United States of America on cooperation for the Kozloduy NPP expansion project has garnered bipartisan support. Political parties including GERB, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) have endorsed the agreement, underscoring the broad consensus on the initiative.

The agreement signals a strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the USA in advancing nuclear energy for civil purposes. It lays the groundwork for collaboration on the construction of additional nuclear units at the Kozloduy site, aiming to bolster Bulgaria's energy security and meet growing electricity demands.

 
 

