GERB Holds Firm on Mariya Gabriel as Prime Minister, Extends Deadline for WCC-DB Decision

In a continuing standoff over the formation of Bulgaria's government, GERB leader Boyko Borissov reiterated the party's stance on proposing Mariya Gabriel as prime minister, refusing to yield ground despite opposition. Borissov's comments came amidst ongoing negotiations with the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition.

Addressing reporters, Borissov expressed frustration over Finance Minister Asen Vassilev's stance and accused him of evading responsibility. He emphasized that despite recent challenges, GERB remains committed to the candidacy of Mariya Gabriel for the premiership. Borissov announced that GERB would grant WCC-DB an additional day to reconsider their position.

"We are still giving them time to think, extending the deadline to exactly seven days. Why should we abandon Mariya Gabriel due to one person's insult?" Borissov stated.

Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of the WCC-DB parliamentary group, responded cautiously to GERB's offer, indicating a willingness to return to negotiations. However, Atanasov emphasized the need for collective decision-making within the coalition.

"We could consider returning to negotiations, pending agreement among our colleagues," Atanasov stated, underscoring the importance of a unified approach.

Borissov reiterated GERB's position that an apology from WCC-DB would pave the way for renewed discussions. Despite the impasse, both parties remain engaged in dialogue, seeking a resolution to the protracted political deadlock.