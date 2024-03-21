Call for Action: International Organizations Push for EU Investigation of Bulgaria's Judiciary Scandals

March 21, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Call for Action: International Organizations Push for EU Investigation of Bulgaria's Judiciary Scandals Wikimedia Commons

Four prominent international organizations representing magistrates have issued a resounding call to action, urging the Council of Europe and the European Union to intervene swiftly in response to alarming threats faced by Bulgarian judges. In a joint letter addressed to Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic and EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, the organizations highlighted the urgent need for information and explanations regarding recent incidents of intimidation and pressure targeting judges Vladislava Tsarigradska and Tsviatko Lazarov.

The appeal, spearheaded by organizations including MEDEL (European Magistrates for Democracy and Freedom), Judges for Judges Foundation, and the Association of European Administrative Judges, underscores the critical importance of safeguarding judicial independence and upholding the rule of law in Bulgaria.

Judge Tsarigradska's courageous efforts to expose attacks on judicial independence have been met with relentless threats and harassment, with criminal proceedings initiated only after a significant delay. Despite her commitment to the rule of law, she continues to face media attacks and alarming messages, prompting authorities to reinstate protective measures for her safety.

The letter underscores the broader context of systemic harassment faced by Bulgarian judges, including previous incidents targeting Judge Lozan Panov, former President of the Supreme Court of Cassation. The organizations emphasize the imperative for EU institutions to address these challenges comprehensively, demanding additional information from Bulgarian authorities and advocating for measures to ensure an independent judiciary free from undue influence.

The four international magistrates' organizations appeal to EU institutions:

  •        To pay full attention to the specific situation of Judge Vladislava Tsarigradska, who is facing serious pressure and threats for acting independently, for openly exposing attacks on the independence of the judiciary and bravely fighting for the rule of law;
  •        To take into account all the above-mentioned facts and urgently request from the Bulgarian authorities additional information and clarifications on the issues under consideration;
  •        To study the situation in Bulgaria and take the necessary steps to ensure the existence of an independent judiciary, free from any undue influence and any "chilling effect" on their professional independence or freedom of expression, as well as the effective and proper application of the reforms aimed at all the shortcomings related to the rule of law in the country.

