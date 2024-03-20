Police Brutality Against Bulgarian Citizen in North Macedonia

The chairman of the Macedonia Foundation, Victor Stoyanov, has raised alarm over an incident involving the reported assault of a Bulgarian citizen, Yane Murgoski, by Macedonian police in Ohrid.

According to Stoyanov, Murgoski was subjected to violence by the police during an intervention at his residence following a verbal dispute with individuals identified as 20-year-olds. Stoyanov alleges that the police physically assaulted Murgoski, resulting in documented injuries sustained over a 10-minute period. Two police officers have been detained in connection with the incident.

Murgoski's father, a Macedonian writer of Bulgarian descent, recently published a book highlighting the historical significance of the first Bulgarian association in North Macedonia. Stoyanov suggests a potential link between the assault on Murgoski and his father's work, which focuses on the political and human rights struggles of Bulgarians in North Macedonia.

Stoyanov's statement has drawn attention to the broader issue of minority rights and tensions between different ethnic communities in Macedonia. The incident has sparked concerns about police conduct and raised questions about the treatment of Bulgarians and other minority groups in the country.

The Macedonia Foundation, along with other advocacy groups, is calling for a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure accountability and justice for Murgoski. They emphasize the importance of upholding human rights and protecting individuals from discrimination and violence based on their ethnicity or political affiliations.