Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova Triumphs in Miami Tennis Tournament

Sports | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:06
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova Triumphs in Miami Tennis Tournament Wikimedia Commons

Bulgaria’s tennis star, Viktoriya Tomova, showcased her prowess on the hard courts of Miami, securing a commanding victory in the WTA 1000 tournament's main draw. Facing off against Germany's Tamara Korpatschр ranked 77th in the world, Tomova delivered a stellar performance, clinching a decisive win with a score of 6:2, 6:4 after an intense 100-minute game.

Viktoriya Tomova's triumph marked her first-ever victory against Korpatschр in their fifth encounter. The Sofia native wasted no time asserting her dominance, swiftly securing two early breaks to surge ahead 3-0 and claim the first set comfortably at 6-2.

In the latter part of the match, the German player elevated her performance, securing a break in the fourth game and consolidating her lead to 4:1 with a strong service game. However, this resurgence did not unsettle the Bulgarian competitor, who proceeded to win the following five consecutive games, ultimately sealing the match with her second match point to clinch a 6:4 victory.

Awaiting Tomova in the upcoming match is none other than Caroline Garcia, the formidable 23rd-ranked Frenchwoman. Just 11 days prior, Viktoriya Tomova faced Garcia at the Indian Wells tournament, where she suffered a hard-fought defeat with a scoreline of 1:6, 6:3, 3:6.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tomova, Miami, tennis, garcia

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Reached The Semifinals In Rotterdam

Grigor Dimitrov managed to secure a spot in the semifinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam

Sports | February 16, 2024, Friday // 17:09

Grigor Dimitrov Retains 13th, Viktoriya Tomova Was Eliminated In The WTA 250

In today's published tennis world rankings, Grigor Dimitrov maintains his position among the men.

Sports | February 5, 2024, Monday // 15:36

Bulgaria's Iva Ivanova Was Eliminated A Step Before The Girls' Tennis Final In Melbourne

Bulgarian tennis player Iva Ivanova was eliminated a step before the final in the Australian Open for girls

Sports | January 26, 2024, Friday // 11:19

17-Year-Old Bulgarian Iva Ivanova Qualified For The Quarterfinals of Australian Open

Iva Ivanova achieved a fantastic success and qualified for the quarterfinals in the girls' singles at the Australian Open

Sports | January 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:12

Bulgaria's Tennis Pride: Grigor Dimitrov Clinches Brisbane ATP 250 Crown in Epic Final

Brisbane, Australia - Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian tennis maestro, surged into the new season triumphantly, securing the ATP 250 tennis tournament title in Brisbane, Australia

Sports | January 7, 2024, Sunday // 11:51

Bulgarian Tennis Sensation Grigor Dimitrov Makes History in Paris

In an electrifying semifinal clash at the Paris Masters, Bulgarian tennis sensation Grigor Dimitrov secured his place in the final by defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling three-set match

Sports | November 5, 2023, Sunday // 06:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Another Win for Bulgarian Nurgul Salimova in Reykjavik Chess Tournament

Nurgul Salimova continues her winning streak at the Reykjavik chess tournament, securing another victory against Russian player Dina Belenskaya in the seventh round

Sports | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 08:17

Bulgaria's Nurgul Salimova Secures Draw in Reykjavik Tournament

In the ongoing chess spectacle in Reykjavik, Women's Grandmaster Nurgül Salimova showcased her resilience, securing a draw with the black pieces in the fifth round of the competition today

Sports | March 18, 2024, Monday // 17:30

Bulgarian Football Union Elects New President

In a pivotal moment for Bulgarian football, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) convened an extraordinary congress at the Marinela Hotel in Sofia to elect a new president after the resignation ofBorislav Mihaylov, who held the position for 18 years

Sports | March 15, 2024, Friday // 11:19

Exploring the Prestigious Top 4 Tennis Tournaments Around the World

In the world of tennis, four tournaments stand above the rest, drawing attention from every corner of the globe.

Sports | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:10

Is Horse Racing Allowed In Bulgaria?

First off, horse racing in Bulgaria isn't just a whisper in the wind; it's as real as the thrill of a photo finish.

Sports | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:05

Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Cruises Past Mannarino at Indian Wells

Grigor Dimitrov sailed through to the round of 16 at the Indian Wells Masters tournament after defeating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets

Sports | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria