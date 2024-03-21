Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova Triumphs in Miami Tennis Tournament

Bulgaria’s tennis star, Viktoriya Tomova, showcased her prowess on the hard courts of Miami, securing a commanding victory in the WTA 1000 tournament's main draw. Facing off against Germany's Tamara Korpatschр ranked 77th in the world, Tomova delivered a stellar performance, clinching a decisive win with a score of 6:2, 6:4 after an intense 100-minute game.

Viktoriya Tomova's triumph marked her first-ever victory against Korpatschр in their fifth encounter. The Sofia native wasted no time asserting her dominance, swiftly securing two early breaks to surge ahead 3-0 and claim the first set comfortably at 6-2.

In the latter part of the match, the German player elevated her performance, securing a break in the fourth game and consolidating her lead to 4:1 with a strong service game. However, this resurgence did not unsettle the Bulgarian competitor, who proceeded to win the following five consecutive games, ultimately sealing the match with her second match point to clinch a 6:4 victory.

Awaiting Tomova in the upcoming match is none other than Caroline Garcia, the formidable 23rd-ranked Frenchwoman. Just 11 days prior, Viktoriya Tomova faced Garcia at the Indian Wells tournament, where she suffered a hard-fought defeat with a scoreline of 1:6, 6:3, 3:6.