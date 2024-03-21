Russia Expands Military Presence with Two New Armies and 14 Divisions

World » RUSSIA | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Russia Expands Military Presence with Two New Armies and 14 Divisions @PxHere

Russia is set to bolster its military capabilities with the formation of two new combined armies and the addition of 14 divisions by the end of this year, announced Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow.

According to Shoigu, Russia has already augmented its military with an additional army corps, a motorized rifle division, and the establishment of the "Dnieper River Flotilla" along with a brigade of river boats.

"It is planned to form two general armies and thirty units, including fourteen divisions and sixteen brigades, by the end of the year," Shoigu revealed, emphasizing Russia's commitment to enhancing its combat readiness and numerical strength in response to emerging threats to national security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently outlined intentions to create a "sanitary zone" on Ukrainian territory to safeguard Russian territories from potential shelling. This statement has sparked concerns among international observers, with Ukrainian officials interpreting it as a sign of escalating tensions.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's chief of staff, warned that Putin's remarks suggest a heightened risk of conflict escalation with Ukraine.

Military expert Yevgeny Dikiy highlighted potential challenges for the Ukrainian armed forces in the face of Russia's military expansion. He cautioned that mobilizing an additional 200,000-250,000 troops could exacerbate existing mobilization issues within Ukraine.

Russia's move to strengthen its military presence underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions and raises concerns about regional stability. As Russia expands its military footprint, neighboring countries and the international community remain vigilant about the potential implications for regional security.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, military, armies, divisions

Related Articles:

Czech Parliament Declares Russia as Primary National Security Threat

The Czech Parliament has officially designated Russia as the foremost threat to the country's national security

World » EU | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

EU Shifts Economy Toward Military Preparedness Over Russia Concerns

European Union leaders are convening in Brussels to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine and explore significant military and financial measures to bolster support for the country.

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:12

Russia in Discussions on Visa-Free Travel with Asian, African, Middle Eastern Countries

Russia's Foreign Ministry is actively engaged in negotiations to establish visa-free travel agreements with several nations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, as reported by TASS

World » Russia | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 11:30

Russia Threatens Decades of Legal Action Against EU Over Frozen Assets Dispute

Russia has issued a stark warning to the European Union, threatening "decades of legal action" if the EU proceeds with plans to utilize proceeds from its frozen assets to support Ukraine

World » Russia | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:41

Russia Shuffles Naval Leadership Amid Black Sea Fleet Setbacks

Russia has replaced the commander-in-chief of its naval forces.

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:08

Analysis: Is there a possibility of ending the Russo-Ukrainian War before 2025?

As the Russo-Ukrainian war enters its third year, there is considerable anticipation across Europe for its resolution, given the substantial human and material toll on both sides

Novinite Insider » Opinions | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russia in Discussions on Visa-Free Travel with Asian, African, Middle Eastern Countries

Russia's Foreign Ministry is actively engaged in negotiations to establish visa-free travel agreements with several nations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, as reported by TASS

World » Russia | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 11:30

Dmitry Medvedev Urges Macron to Send French Soldiers to Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently serving as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to send French soldiers to Ukraine

World » Russia | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:21

Russia Threatens Decades of Legal Action Against EU Over Frozen Assets Dispute

Russia has issued a stark warning to the European Union, threatening "decades of legal action" if the EU proceeds with plans to utilize proceeds from its frozen assets to support Ukraine

World » Russia | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:41

Children Evacuated as Shelling Continues in Russia's Belgorod Region

In response to continued shelling in the border villages of the Belgorod region, Russian authorities have initiated evacuation measures to ensure the safety of residents, particularly children

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 16:06

Borrell Proposes 90% Allocation of Frozen Russian Assets for Ukrainian Arms

Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, announced today a groundbreaking proposal to allocate a significant portion of revenues from frozen Russian assets towards purchasing arms for Ukraine

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:32

Russia Shuffles Naval Leadership Amid Black Sea Fleet Setbacks

Russia has replaced the commander-in-chief of its naval forces.

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria