Russia is set to bolster its military capabilities with the formation of two new combined armies and the addition of 14 divisions by the end of this year, announced Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow.

According to Shoigu, Russia has already augmented its military with an additional army corps, a motorized rifle division, and the establishment of the "Dnieper River Flotilla" along with a brigade of river boats.

"It is planned to form two general armies and thirty units, including fourteen divisions and sixteen brigades, by the end of the year," Shoigu revealed, emphasizing Russia's commitment to enhancing its combat readiness and numerical strength in response to emerging threats to national security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently outlined intentions to create a "sanitary zone" on Ukrainian territory to safeguard Russian territories from potential shelling. This statement has sparked concerns among international observers, with Ukrainian officials interpreting it as a sign of escalating tensions.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's chief of staff, warned that Putin's remarks suggest a heightened risk of conflict escalation with Ukraine.

Military expert Yevgeny Dikiy highlighted potential challenges for the Ukrainian armed forces in the face of Russia's military expansion. He cautioned that mobilizing an additional 200,000-250,000 troops could exacerbate existing mobilization issues within Ukraine.

Russia's move to strengthen its military presence underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions and raises concerns about regional stability. As Russia expands its military footprint, neighboring countries and the international community remain vigilant about the potential implications for regional security.