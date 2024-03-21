Bulgaria Dispatches 100 Troops to Join NATO Mission in Kosovo

Politics » DEFENSE | March 21, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Dispatches 100 Troops to Join NATO Mission in Kosovo

Bulgaria is set to bolster NATO's presence in Kosovo as it prepares to send a contingent of 100 military personnel from Yambol to join the NATO stabilization force in Kosovo (KFOR). The deployment marks a significant contribution to NATO's efforts in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The official ceremony, attended by Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Mikhail Popov and Ground Forces Commander Major General Deyan Deshkov, underscores Bulgaria's commitment to supporting NATO operations abroad.

Comprising mainly servicemen from the 2nd Tundzha Mechanized Brigade, along with personnel from various other military units, the contingent has undergone rigorous training to ensure readiness for its mission. Following a certification exercise at the Pobeda training ground, the unit received a "Combatant" rating from a commission of the Joint Forces Command.

Major Svetlin Simeonov from the management of the 2nd Tundzhan Mechanized Brigade serves as the assistant national commander of the contingent, with Senior Lieutenant Slavi Slavchev from the 38th Mechanized Battalion appointed as the commander of the security company.

The deployment highlights Bulgaria's active role within the NATO alliance and its dedication to promoting peace and security in the Balkan region.

