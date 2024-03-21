Israel Provides Written Assurances to US on Weapon Usage in Gaza

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Proposes Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
The Revival party (Vazrazhdane) has introduced a preliminary parliamentary proposal to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza
Israel has provided written assurances to the United States regarding the use of weapons supplied by the US, ensuring compliance with international humanitarian law, according to Reuters. The move comes in response to a request from the State Department, which plans to evaluate the reliability of Israel's assurances by the end of May.
Amidst ongoing tensions, about 70 former US government officials, including diplomats, military personnel, and White House staff, recently urged President Joe Biden to address Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. In an open letter, they called for concrete consequences should Israel continue to deprive Palestinians of civil rights, restrict access to basic goods, and expand settlement activities.
The written assurances from Israel aim to assuage concerns raised by the US regarding the use of American-provided weaponry in Gaza, where conflicts and humanitarian crises have long persisted. The State Department's assessment, expected in the coming months, will play a crucial role in determining the future of US-Israel relations and potential aid restrictions.
While Israel's assurances seek to address international scrutiny, tensions remain high in the region, with ongoing discussions about the need for accountability and adherence to humanitarian principles.
