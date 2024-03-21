Austria Returns 76 Migrants to Bulgaria Amid Decrease in Asylum Applications

Austria has returned 76 migrants to Bulgaria by the end of February 2024, in adherence to the Dublin Agreement. The repatriated individuals comprise primarily Syrian and Afghan citizens, as reported by BTA. Meanwhile, Austria observes a decline in asylum applications, with the number steadily decreasing, according to APA.

Throughout February, Austria received 2,183 asylum applications, marking a decrease of 104 compared to January. This reflects a 19% drop compared to the same period in 2023, with 2,509 fewer applications submitted in the first two months of 2024 compared to last year.

In the current year, Austria has granted asylum in 3,277 cases, along with issuing 1,404 subsidiary protection permits and 208 humanitarian residence permits. Notably, while the proportion of negative decisions slightly outweighs positive ones in asylum cases, the opposite holds true for subsidiary protection. Additionally, a significant portion of residence applications for compelling reasons were approved.

However, Austria also witnessed cases where individuals applied for asylum but subsequently left for their intended final destination, constituting 849 such occurrences.

A demographic breakdown reveals a relatively high representation of women among asylum seekers, accounting for 44% of applicants. This contrasts with last year's statistics, where men comprised 76% of asylum seekers. In terms of age distribution, individuals aged 18 to 35 dominate the applicant pool.

The primary countries of origin for asylum seekers in Austria remain Syria and Afghanistan, with 61% and 10% representation, respectively.

As of early March, approximately 76,277 individuals received social assistance for basic needs in Austria, with half of them originating from Ukraine.

Regarding deportation efforts, the Federal Immigration and Asylum Service executed 2,037 deportations, comprising both voluntary and involuntary returns. Notably, 39% of these individuals had been convicted of criminal offenses, although it is emphasized that many were EU citizens rather than asylum seekers.