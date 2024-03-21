Massive Missile Attack Strikes Kyiv: Dozens Injured, Residential Areas Damaged

World » UKRAINE | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 08:29
Bulgaria: Massive Missile Attack Strikes Kyiv: Dozens Injured, Residential Areas Damaged

Reports from the Ukrainian Air Force indicate a devastating missile assault on the capital city of Kyiv, with significant casualties and widespread damage to residential and industrial areas. According to UNIAN Agency, the attack involved nine Tu-95 bombers equipped with "Kinzhal" missiles, unleashing chaos and destruction across the city.

Preliminary data reveals that at least eight individuals sustained injuries from the rocket barrage, with debris from the missiles causing havoc in neighborhoods, striking residential buildings, kindergartens, and industrial sites. The impact shattered windows, sparked fires in transformer substations, and engulfed a two-story building in flames, as announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

Mayor Klitschko further disclosed that the toll of injuries has risen to at least 10, including a young girl aged 11, as the aftermath of the attack continues to unfold. The widespread debris from the rockets has led to multiple fires engulfing buildings and vehicles across various districts of the city.

The assault triggered an air raid warning that lasted for nearly three hours, with residents reporting the thunderous explosions of anti-aircraft missiles reverberating throughout the city center. This marks the first significant rocket attack on Kyiv in weeks, leaving residents shaken and communities reeling from the devastation.

The timing of the missile strike raises concerns, occurring just a day after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan's visit to Kyiv, where he pledged the imminent delivery of a major package of US military aid to Ukraine. The aid, previously stalled by Republican opposition in Congress, is poised to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst escalating tensions.

The European Commission also weighed in on the crisis, proposing the allocation of 90% of frozen Russian assets in the EU to support Ukraine's military and post-war reconstruction efforts.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kyiv, missile attack, casualties, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Czech Parliament Declares Russia as Primary National Security Threat

The Czech Parliament has officially designated Russia as the foremost threat to the country's national security

World » EU | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

EU Shifts Economy Toward Military Preparedness Over Russia Concerns

European Union leaders are convening in Brussels to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine and explore significant military and financial measures to bolster support for the country.

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:12

Hungary Blocks Decision on Russian Asset Revenues at EU Summit

A proposal aiming to allocate revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine is facing obstacles at the European Council meeting commencing today, reveals a high-ranking diplomat speaking to Deutsche Welle

World | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:43

Ukraine-Romania-Bulgaria Grain Corridor Emerges as Global Market Hub

A strategic corridor stretching from Ukraine to the ports of Romania and Bulgaria is rapidly evolving into a prominent global marketplace for grain trade in the Northwest Black Sea region

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:27

Russian Strike on Kharkiv Claims Lives, Leaves Dozens Trapped Under Rubble

At least three individuals have been reported dead and several others wounded following a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:50

Dmitry Medvedev Urges Macron to Send French Soldiers to Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently serving as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to send French soldiers to Ukraine

World » Russia | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

EU Shifts Economy Toward Military Preparedness Over Russia Concerns

European Union leaders are convening in Brussels to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine and explore significant military and financial measures to bolster support for the country.

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:12

Ukraine-Romania-Bulgaria Grain Corridor Emerges as Global Market Hub

A strategic corridor stretching from Ukraine to the ports of Romania and Bulgaria is rapidly evolving into a prominent global marketplace for grain trade in the Northwest Black Sea region

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:27

Russian Strike on Kharkiv Claims Lives, Leaves Dozens Trapped Under Rubble

At least three individuals have been reported dead and several others wounded following a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:50

Zelensky Urges Prompt EU Membership Negotiations for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the critical importance of initiating genuine negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU) without delay, signaling a pivotal moment for both his nation and the continent

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:29

EU Council, Parliament Agree on Ukrainian Agricultural Export Duties

Negotiators from the European Union Council and the European Parliament have struck a deal regarding the recovery of EU customs duties on large quantities of agricultural products exported from Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 08:21

US Vows Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amid Aid Challenges

In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed today that the United States stands firm in its commitment to bolster Ukraine's defenses, despite ongoing aid obstacles and ammunition shortages

World » Ukraine | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria