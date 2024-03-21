Massive Missile Attack Strikes Kyiv: Dozens Injured, Residential Areas Damaged

Czech Parliament Declares Russia as Primary National Security Threat
Reports from the Ukrainian Air Force indicate a devastating missile assault on the capital city of Kyiv, with significant casualties and widespread damage to residential and industrial areas. According to UNIAN Agency, the attack involved nine Tu-95 bombers equipped with "Kinzhal" missiles, unleashing chaos and destruction across the city.
Preliminary data reveals that at least eight individuals sustained injuries from the rocket barrage, with debris from the missiles causing havoc in neighborhoods, striking residential buildings, kindergartens, and industrial sites. The impact shattered windows, sparked fires in transformer substations, and engulfed a two-story building in flames, as announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.
Mayor Klitschko further disclosed that the toll of injuries has risen to at least 10, including a young girl aged 11, as the aftermath of the attack continues to unfold. The widespread debris from the rockets has led to multiple fires engulfing buildings and vehicles across various districts of the city.
The assault triggered an air raid warning that lasted for nearly three hours, with residents reporting the thunderous explosions of anti-aircraft missiles reverberating throughout the city center. This marks the first significant rocket attack on Kyiv in weeks, leaving residents shaken and communities reeling from the devastation.
The timing of the missile strike raises concerns, occurring just a day after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan's visit to Kyiv, where he pledged the imminent delivery of a major package of US military aid to Ukraine. The aid, previously stalled by Republican opposition in Congress, is poised to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst escalating tensions.
The European Commission also weighed in on the crisis, proposing the allocation of 90% of frozen Russian assets in the EU to support Ukraine's military and post-war reconstruction efforts.
European Union leaders are convening in Brussels to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine and explore significant military and financial measures to bolster support for the country.
