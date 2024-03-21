Schengen: Bulgaria-Romania Border Controls Persist Post-Accession Plans
Border checks between Bulgaria and Romania along the Danube River are set to persist post-March 31, even as both nations anticipate their admission into the Schengen zone by air and sea. This revelation was disclosed to BNR by a source within the European Commission, shedding light on a significant hurdle in the path to seamless travel within the European Union.
The persistence of border controls along the river borders, classified as land borders between member states, underscores the complexities inherent in integrating Bulgaria and Romania fully into the Schengen area. Despite the anticipated expansion of Schengen privileges to encompass air and sea travel, land border control measures remain unchanged for these two Eastern European nations.
This decision comes amidst mounting concerns raised by Bulgarian carriers, who have experienced prolonged wait times at ferry connections between Bulgaria and Romania, particularly at points like Bechet-Oreahovo and Silistra-Calarasi. The ongoing inconvenience faced by carriers has prompted inquiries into the extent of Schengen provisions regarding river borders and ports, highlighting the need for clarity and resolution on this matter.
The European Parliament's Committee on Petitions recently took a significant step by approving a proposal for a resolution, urging the European Commission to expedite a decision on Bulgaria and Romania's complete accession to the Schengen area. This resolution, passed on Tuesday (19.03), underscores the urgency of addressing the lingering border control issues and streamlining the integration process for these two member states.
