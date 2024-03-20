Asen Vassilev: No Chance for Government with Gabriel as Prime Minister

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:51
Bulgaria: Asen Vassilev: No Chance for Government with Gabriel as Prime Minister

In a statement aired on BTV, Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," declared that there is no possibility of forming a government with Mariya Gabriel as prime minister for the first mandate. Vassilev's remarks come amidst escalating tensions between political factions in Bulgaria, particularly regarding the formation of a new government.

The crux of Vassilev's argument lies in the actions of Mariya Gabriel, who was nominated for the position of Prime Minister but allegedly initiated government negotiations without completing discussions with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). Vassilev criticized Gabriel's approach, citing it as a barrier to forming a viable government.

Earlier in the week, Gabriel and Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, demanded an apology from WCC-DB for harsh comments made the previous day during ongoing negotiations. Notably, Asen Vassilev was the author of one such critique, branding Gabriel as "the newest and most beautiful face of the mafia."

In response to the demand for an apology, Vassilev expressed regret to Mariya Gabriel as a woman but stood firm in his belief that she is unfit for the role of prime minister. He argued that Gabriel's actions had compromised her chances of assuming the position, advocating for a fresh start in negotiations for the second mandate.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" aims to receive a second mandate from President Rumen Radev should GERB's attempt at forming a government falter. Vassilev emphasized the need for a clean slate in negotiations, signaling a willingness to engage in discussions to move forward.

Not long ago, the chairman of GERB, Boyko Borissov, announced that, if a government is not elected with the first mandate, early elections will be held.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vassilev, Gabriel, government, Bulgaria.

Related Articles:

Trust in Mariya Gabriel Shaken, Says 'Democratic Bulgaria' Representative

|

Mariya Gabriel Demands Apology Amid Political Turmoil in Bulgaria (UPDATED)

|

No Elections? Mariya Gabriel Returned The Mandate Fulfilled (UPDATED)

|

Is It Over? Bulgaria Teeters on Brink of New Elections After Missed Deadline

|

New Elections? Bulgarian Coalition Talks Collapse as GERB and WCC-DB Fail to Reach Agreement

|

President Rumen Radev Postpones Mandate Delivery Amid Patriarch Neophyte Mourning

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Cabinet Approves 2023 Report on State of Defence and Armed Forces

In a session held on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to the eagerly anticipated Report on the State of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023

Politics » Defense | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:57

Significant Decrease in Migrant Apprehensions Recorded in Initial 2024 Period

Bulgaria has experienced a notable increase in its efforts to enforce border control, as highlighted by the Ministry of Interior's recent release of statistical data illuminating the country's endeavors to manage immigration movements

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Trust in Mariya Gabriel Shaken, Says 'Democratic Bulgaria' Representative

Daniel Lorer from "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" expressed serious doubts about trusting Mariya Gabriel

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:35

Snap Elections Loom according to Bulgarian Socialist Party

Amidst escalating political turmoil in Bulgaria, the prospect of snap elections looms large, with Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova delivering scathing remarks on Tuesday

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16

Political Spectacle Threatens Voter Turnout, Warns 'Revival' Party Leader

Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party, has announced his party's intention to vote against the formation of a new cabinet

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria