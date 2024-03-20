Asen Vassilev: No Chance for Government with Gabriel as Prime Minister

In a statement aired on BTV, Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," declared that there is no possibility of forming a government with Mariya Gabriel as prime minister for the first mandate. Vassilev's remarks come amidst escalating tensions between political factions in Bulgaria, particularly regarding the formation of a new government.

The crux of Vassilev's argument lies in the actions of Mariya Gabriel, who was nominated for the position of Prime Minister but allegedly initiated government negotiations without completing discussions with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). Vassilev criticized Gabriel's approach, citing it as a barrier to forming a viable government.

Earlier in the week, Gabriel and Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, demanded an apology from WCC-DB for harsh comments made the previous day during ongoing negotiations. Notably, Asen Vassilev was the author of one such critique, branding Gabriel as "the newest and most beautiful face of the mafia."

In response to the demand for an apology, Vassilev expressed regret to Mariya Gabriel as a woman but stood firm in his belief that she is unfit for the role of prime minister. He argued that Gabriel's actions had compromised her chances of assuming the position, advocating for a fresh start in negotiations for the second mandate.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" aims to receive a second mandate from President Rumen Radev should GERB's attempt at forming a government falter. Vassilev emphasized the need for a clean slate in negotiations, signaling a willingness to engage in discussions to move forward.

Not long ago, the chairman of GERB, Boyko Borissov, announced that, if a government is not elected with the first mandate, early elections will be held.