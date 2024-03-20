Cabinet Approves 2023 Report on State of Defence and Armed Forces

In a session held on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to the eagerly anticipated Report on the State of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023. Its imminent submission to the National Assembly heralds a new chapter in the scrutiny and advancement of Bulgaria's Armed Forces.

Due to the significant security challenges following Russia's war with Ukraine, NATO is imposing stricter requirements on capabilities, especially for member nations situated on the Eastern Flank.

Throughout the past year, concerted defense efforts have been channeled toward enhancing the operational readiness of the Bulgarian Armed Forces. A key focus has been on bolstering essential defense capabilities, bridging existing gaps, and aligning with NATO's stringent Capability Goals.

Central to this endeavor is the reinforcement of NATO's forward positioning, a vital bulwark against potential adversaries. Additionally, addressing personnel shortages and optimizing the volunteer reserve are integral components of our defense strategy. Filling vacant positions within the armed forces, coupled with rigorous training initiatives, ensures that our military remains agile and prepared to meet emerging challenges head-on.