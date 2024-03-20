Ukraine-Romania-Bulgaria Grain Corridor Emerges as Global Market Hub

A strategic corridor stretching from Ukraine to the ports of Romania and Bulgaria is rapidly evolving into a prominent global marketplace for grain trade in the Northwest Black Sea region, announced Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Speaking at the Conference of Speakers of Parliaments under the Austrian Presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube River Region, Stefanchuk lauded the European Union's "Solidarity Roads" initiative, which facilitates the export of vital products to both the EU and third countries. He emphasized the pivotal role of the Danube route in facilitating Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Stefanchuk highlighted the establishment of the new Ukraine-Moldova-Romania grain corridor in October last year, which played a significant role in mitigating the repercussions of the Russian blockade. Building on this success, he revealed the emergence of the "Ukraine-Romania-Bulgaria" grain corridor, which is steadily gaining traction as a major market hub for grain trade in the Northwestern Black Sea region, with connections to the Danube River.

The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament underscored Ukraine's commitment to enhancing shipping along the Danube River to foster new trade routes and facilitate goods delivery between Ukraine and other Danube countries.

According to reports from the Ukrainian electronic publication usm.media, cargo turnover through the Danube ports reached a record high in 2023, surpassing 29 million tons. This surge in trade activity underscores the growing importance of the Ukraine-Romania-Bulgaria corridor as a critical artery for regional commerce and economic growth.