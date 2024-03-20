Russian Strike on Kharkiv Claims Lives, Leaves Dozens Trapped Under Rubble

World » UKRAINE | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:50
Bulgaria: Russian Strike on Kharkiv Claims Lives, Leaves Dozens Trapped Under Rubble

At least three individuals have been reported dead and several others wounded following a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The strike, which targeted both residential and industrial areas, has left a trail of destruction and sparked fears of further casualties.

According to reports from Reuters, the assault struck an eight-story building and a factory in Kharkiv, causing significant damage and triggering a massive fire. Sergiy Bolvinov, the head of the regional police investigation department, confirmed the grim toll, noting that the attack had claimed the lives of three individuals and left at least five others injured.

Bolvinov, in a statement on Facebook, detailed the extent of the damage, revealing that a printing house and a factory producing furniture and paint products were among the targets hit by the Russian strike. The resulting fire engulfed an area spanning more than 1,000 square meters, further exacerbating the devastation.

As the scale of the disaster became apparent, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional administration, sounded the alarm about the possibility of additional casualties. He warned that the impact of the attack, which also affected a multi-story building, could have trapped up to 10 people under the rubble.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, Kharkiv, casualties, rescue

Related Articles:

Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16

Borrell Proposes 90% Allocation of Frozen Russian Assets for Ukrainian Arms

Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, announced today a groundbreaking proposal to allocate a significant portion of revenues from frozen Russian assets towards purchasing arms for Ukraine

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:32

Bulgaria Denounces Russian Presidential Elections in Occupied Ukrainian Territories

Bulgaria has taken a firm stance against the recent Russian presidential elections held in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | March 18, 2024, Monday // 17:21

EU Rejects Illegitimate Russian Elections in Occupied Ukraine

In a resolute stance against the recent Russian presidential elections held in the occupied Ukrainian regions, the European Union has officially declared its non-recognition of the process

World » Russia | March 18, 2024, Monday // 13:05

Bulgaria Extends Gratitude to India for Rescue of Hijacked Ship 'Ruen' Crew

Amidst the tumult of maritime piracy, Bulgaria has expressed profound gratitude to India for the swift and successful rescue of the merchant ship "Ruen" and its crew from the clutches of Somali pirates

Politics | March 18, 2024, Monday // 08:27

(Updated) Russian Missile Strike Hits Odesa: Casualties Reported

Explosions shook Odesa on March 15 as a result of a Russian missile strike, causing casualties, according to a statement made by Oleh Kiper, the Governor of Odesa Oblast. The attack took place shortly after 11 a.m., coinciding with the activation of an ai

World » Ukraine | March 15, 2024, Friday // 13:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine-Romania-Bulgaria Grain Corridor Emerges as Global Market Hub

A strategic corridor stretching from Ukraine to the ports of Romania and Bulgaria is rapidly evolving into a prominent global marketplace for grain trade in the Northwest Black Sea region

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:27

Zelensky Urges Prompt EU Membership Negotiations for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the critical importance of initiating genuine negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU) without delay, signaling a pivotal moment for both his nation and the continent

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:29

EU Council, Parliament Agree on Ukrainian Agricultural Export Duties

Negotiators from the European Union Council and the European Parliament have struck a deal regarding the recovery of EU customs duties on large quantities of agricultural products exported from Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 08:21

US Vows Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amid Aid Challenges

In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed today that the United States stands firm in its commitment to bolster Ukraine's defenses, despite ongoing aid obstacles and ammunition shortages

World » Ukraine | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:18

Republicans Propose Low-Interest Loan for Military Aid to Ukraine

US Senator Lindsey Graham expressed confidence that Congress will soon approve an aid package for Ukraine, albeit likely in the form of a low-interest loan rather than grants.

World » Ukraine | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:47

Presence of NATO Troops in Ukraine Confirmed

Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported that NATO servicemen are already stationed in Ukraine, overseeing weapon deliveries, conducting intelligence operations, and providing training to the Ukrainian military

World » Ukraine | March 18, 2024, Monday // 15:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria