At least three individuals have been reported dead and several others wounded following a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The strike, which targeted both residential and industrial areas, has left a trail of destruction and sparked fears of further casualties.

According to reports from Reuters, the assault struck an eight-story building and a factory in Kharkiv, causing significant damage and triggering a massive fire. Sergiy Bolvinov, the head of the regional police investigation department, confirmed the grim toll, noting that the attack had claimed the lives of three individuals and left at least five others injured.

Bolvinov, in a statement on Facebook, detailed the extent of the damage, revealing that a printing house and a factory producing furniture and paint products were among the targets hit by the Russian strike. The resulting fire engulfed an area spanning more than 1,000 square meters, further exacerbating the devastation.

As the scale of the disaster became apparent, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional administration, sounded the alarm about the possibility of additional casualties. He warned that the impact of the attack, which also affected a multi-story building, could have trapped up to 10 people under the rubble.