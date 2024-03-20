Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently serving as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to send French soldiers to Ukraine. Medvedev's remarks, shared on the messaging platform Telegram, have stirred controversy and raised eyebrows across the international community.

Expressing his hope for French intervention in Ukraine, Medvedev suggested that sending troops would present Macron with significant challenges. He asserted that the presence of French soldiers in Ukraine would be difficult to conceal, making their systematic destruction a pressing concern for Russia.

Medvedev's comments outlined the potential consequences of French intervention, including the inevitable repatriation of fallen soldiers and the scrutiny it would invite. He highlighted the stark contrast between the deployment of professional soldiers and the involvement of mercenaries, emphasizing the priority placed on their destruction by Russian forces.

While Macron has previously expressed reluctance to deploy troops, Medvedev's remarks underscore the strategic implications and political ramifications of such a decision. The former Russian president suggested that French leadership would face backlash from both domestic and international quarters, with repercussions for their handling of the conflict.

Drawing parallels to Russia's own involvement in the conflict, Medvedev highlighted the risks and complexities associated with military intervention. He cautioned against underestimating the consequences of escalation, warning of potential repercussions for European leaders who choose to intervene.

"For the roosters in the French leadership, this will be tantamount to a guillotine. They will be cut to pieces by angry relatives and evil representatives of the opposition, who have been told that France is not at war with Russia. And the rest of the restless idiots in Europe will get a good lesson".