Denmark Implements Mandatory Military Service for Women

Denmark has announced sweeping reforms to its military, marking a historic shift by extending conscription to women for the first time and increasing the standard service time, BBC reported. These changes come alongside plans to bolster the country's defense budget by nearly $6 billion (£4.6 billion) over the next five years to meet NATO targets.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that the rearmament efforts are not intended to provoke conflict but to prevent it. The decision reflects Denmark's commitment to fortifying its national security amidst heightened tensions in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

To achieve gender equality in the armed forces, the government aims to introduce female conscription in 2026, aligning Denmark with Norway and Sweden as the only European nations mandating women's military service. Additionally, the conscription period will be extended from four to 11 months for both men and women.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen underscored the importance of robust conscription in addressing defense challenges, facilitating national mobilization, and ensuring sufficient personnel for the armed forces.

While women in Denmark can presently volunteer for military service, the upcoming reforms represent a significant step towards full gender parity in the military. Last year, approximately 25% of the 4,700 individuals who served in the military were women. The government aims to increase this number to 5,000 annually.

Denmark's current armed forces comprise around 20,000 active personnel, with plans to elevate military spending from 1.4% to 2% of GDP to meet NATO's defense expenditure benchmarks. This commitment underscores Denmark's dedication to enhancing its military capabilities in line with international obligations.