Significant Decrease in Migrant Apprehensions Recorded in Initial 2024 Period

Bulgaria has experienced a notable increase in its efforts to enforce border control, as highlighted by the Ministry of Interior's recent release of statistical data illuminating the country's endeavors to manage immigration movements.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry, 725 third-country nationals were detained within Bulgarian borders during the initial two months of 2024.

The figures indicated a notable decrease of 43.3% compared to the corresponding period in 2023, suggesting a shift in the dynamics of immigration patterns. Among those detained, distinctions were drawn based on their activities: 159 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross into Bulgaria, while 236 were intercepted while attempting to leave the country without proper registration. A further 330 individuals were found to be residing in Bulgaria illegally.

In February alone, 329 third-country nationals were detained, marking a 16.9% decrease from the preceding month. Within this cohort, 119 individuals were identified as residing in Bulgaria without legal authorization.

During January and February 2024, 159 individuals were detained upon entry, representing an alarming 80.7% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Among these, citizens of Syria and Afghanistan constituted a significant proportion, comprising 30.8% and 23.3% of the total, respectively.

Conversely, exits from Bulgaria saw a pronounced increase in enforcement actions. Authorities detained 381 third-country nationals upon exiting Bulgaria, marking a 53% rise compared to the corresponding period in 2023, during which 249 individuals were apprehended. Additionally, from January to February, 330 individuals were discovered to be unlawfully residing in Bulgaria, reflecting a notable 67.4% decline from the same timeframe in 2023.

Despite the surge in border enforcement activities, the Ministry of Interior disclosed insights into the accommodations of detained individuals. As of February 29, 152 individuals were housed in facilities under the Migration Directorate, with occupancy levels at 14.3%. Simultaneously, 1,660 individuals found shelter in the State Agency for Refugee centers, with capacities reaching 46.2%.

Furthermore, the Ministry highlighted the adherence to international agreements, with 189 individuals admitted under the Dublin Regulation and 140 under readmission protocols during the observed period. Notably, those returned under readmission agreements possessed Bulgarian documentation for residence and travel abroad, reinforcing the nation's commitment to legal compliance.