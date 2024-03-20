Trust in Mariya Gabriel Shaken, Says 'Democratic Bulgaria' Representative

Daniel Lorer from "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" expressed serious doubts about trusting Mariya Gabriel, highlighting the recent incident that has raised concerns within the political landscape.

Lorer minced no words as he voiced his skepticism, asserting that recent events have cast doubt on the reliability of Mariya Gabriel. He emphasized that the actions of Gabriel following her return of the completed mandate to the president have eroded confidence in her leadership.

According to Lorer, the draft cabinet proposed by Gabriel faced significant pushback, with more than half of the ministers refusing to participate in it. This refusal, he argued, underscored the inability of the parties involved to collaborate effectively under the current circumstances.

"Our leaders have made it very clear that we cannot work together like this. GERB refused to sign the agreement that would give us real management priorities," Lorer remarked, shedding light on the discord within the coalition.

Lorer went on to explain that the lack of agreement stemmed from critical omissions in the proposed deal, particularly concerning key issues such as the reform of services and the judicial system, including the prosecutor's office. He stressed the importance of both parties signing the agreement to validate its terms, emphasizing that without crucial clauses, true consensus cannot be reached.

"The next step is to be decided," Lorer stated when pressed on the course of action moving forward, leaving the political landscape in a state of uncertainty.