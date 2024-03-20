Trust in Mariya Gabriel Shaken, Says 'Democratic Bulgaria' Representative

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:35
Bulgaria: Trust in Mariya Gabriel Shaken, Says 'Democratic Bulgaria' Representative

Daniel Lorer from "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" expressed serious doubts about trusting Mariya Gabriel, highlighting the recent incident that has raised concerns within the political landscape.

Lorer minced no words as he voiced his skepticism, asserting that recent events have cast doubt on the reliability of Mariya Gabriel. He emphasized that the actions of Gabriel following her return of the completed mandate to the president have eroded confidence in her leadership.

According to Lorer, the draft cabinet proposed by Gabriel faced significant pushback, with more than half of the ministers refusing to participate in it. This refusal, he argued, underscored the inability of the parties involved to collaborate effectively under the current circumstances.

"Our leaders have made it very clear that we cannot work together like this. GERB refused to sign the agreement that would give us real management priorities," Lorer remarked, shedding light on the discord within the coalition.

Lorer went on to explain that the lack of agreement stemmed from critical omissions in the proposed deal, particularly concerning key issues such as the reform of services and the judicial system, including the prosecutor's office. He stressed the importance of both parties signing the agreement to validate its terms, emphasizing that without crucial clauses, true consensus cannot be reached.

"The next step is to be decided," Lorer stated when pressed on the course of action moving forward, leaving the political landscape in a state of uncertainty.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gabriel, Democratic Bulgaria, trust, coalition

Related Articles:

Asen Vassilev: No Chance for Government with Gabriel as Prime Minister

In a statement aired on BTV, Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," declared that there is no possibility of forming a government with Mariya Gabriel as prime minister for the first mandate

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:51

Snap Elections Loom according to Bulgarian Socialist Party

Amidst escalating political turmoil in Bulgaria, the prospect of snap elections looms large, with Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova delivering scathing remarks on Tuesday

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Mariya Gabriel Demands Apology Amid Political Turmoil in Bulgaria (UPDATED)

Tensions flare in Bulgarian politics as Mariya Gabriel, the GERB candidate for Prime Minister, demands an apology for perceived insults and epithets directed towards her

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 08:46

No Elections? Mariya Gabriel Returned The Mandate Fulfilled (UPDATED)

Today, Mariya Gabriel, the nominee for Prime Minister, fulfilled her mandate by presenting President Rumen Radev with a completed folder at 4:15 p.m. today, outlining the draft composition of the Council of Ministers

Politics | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 16:21

Is It Over? Bulgaria Teeters on Brink of New Elections After Missed Deadline

As Mariya Gabriel accepted the mandate from President Rumen Radev on Monday, the clock started ticking for her to present a cabinet or return the mandate with or without the names of future ministers

Politics | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:37

New Elections? Bulgarian Coalition Talks Collapse as GERB and WCC-DB Fail to Reach Agreement

Negotiations between Bulgarian political parties GERB and "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) ended in failure

Politics | March 17, 2024, Sunday // 21:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Asen Vassilev: No Chance for Government with Gabriel as Prime Minister

In a statement aired on BTV, Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," declared that there is no possibility of forming a government with Mariya Gabriel as prime minister for the first mandate

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:51

Cabinet Approves 2023 Report on State of Defence and Armed Forces

In a session held on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to the eagerly anticipated Report on the State of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023

Politics » Defense | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:57

Significant Decrease in Migrant Apprehensions Recorded in Initial 2024 Period

Bulgaria has experienced a notable increase in its efforts to enforce border control, as highlighted by the Ministry of Interior's recent release of statistical data illuminating the country's endeavors to manage immigration movements

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Snap Elections Loom according to Bulgarian Socialist Party

Amidst escalating political turmoil in Bulgaria, the prospect of snap elections looms large, with Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova delivering scathing remarks on Tuesday

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16

Political Spectacle Threatens Voter Turnout, Warns 'Revival' Party Leader

Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party, has announced his party's intention to vote against the formation of a new cabinet

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria