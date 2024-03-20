Ireland And Sweden Dominate as Top Study Destinations for Bulgarian Students

Mariya Gabriel Demands Apology Amid Political Turmoil in Bulgaria (UPDATED)
Bulgarian students seeking to pursue higher education abroad continue to favor European countries, with Ireland maintaining its position as the top destination, according to data from educational consultant "Integral".
The latest figures reveal a significant surge in applications for higher education in Ireland, doubling in growth, while Sweden saw a remarkable increase of 45%. The findings were announced by "Integral," organizer of the renowned "World Education" exhibition.
Despite the delayed admission responses from public universities in Ireland, occurring as late as the end of August, the country's annual tuition fees ranging from EUR 3000 to 7500, along with favorable funding policies, have fueled the heightened interest among prospective students. Popular programs and universities in Ireland include animation, architecture, acting, and business.
The primary reason students are drawn to Sweden is its tuition-free bachelor's and master's programs.
Interest in the UK remains steady, with London universities such as King's College, UCL, City, University of Greenwich, as well as University of Southampton, University of Portsmouth, and University of Essex, attracting the most applicants. In addition to traditional fields like business, economics, computer science, and engineering, this year's applications feature diverse majors such as neuroscience, astrophysics, criminology, and pharmacy.
Italy has emerged as a prominent destination for Bulgarian students, experiencing substantial and sustained growth in interest over the past two years. Applications for Italian universities are currently 21% higher than in 2023. In the last two years, Belgium has observed a notable rise in applicant numbers, with a 12% increase in applications recorded this year compared to the previous year.
In the United States, educational institutions on the East Coast attract more interest from Bulgarian students, with funding opportunities through sports or academic scholarships remaining a primary consideration.
The upcoming edition of the World Education Expo, featuring over 70 institutions of higher and secondary education, as well as centers for summer language programs from 17 countries, will take place on March 23 at the Hilton Hotel in Sofia from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Accompanying events will be held in Plovdiv, Burgas, and Varna on subsequent days.
