Weather in Bulgaria on March 21: Scattered Clouds and Mixed Precipitation

Tomorrow we can expect scattered clouds, especially in the east, where rain showers might mix with snow in some spots. A gentle to moderate breeze from the northwest will sweep through. Temperatures are forecasted to range from 12°C to 17 °C during the day, with slightly cooler conditions ranging from 8 °C to 11 °C in Northeast Bulgaria and around 13°C in Sofia. Overnight lows are expected to dip between -1°C to 4 °C, hovering around 0 °C in Sofia.

The forecast calls for predominantly cloudy skies along the Black Sea coast accompanied by rain showers. As the day progresses, a light west-northwesterly wind will shift to an east-southeasterly direction. Daytime temperatures along the coast are anticipated to reach highs between 8°C to 10 °C, with the seawater maintaining a chilly temperature of 8°C to 9 °C.

In the mountainous regions, clouds will vary in density. Snowfall is predicted primarily in East Bulgaria and the Central Balkan Mountains, while lower elevations may experience a mix of rain and snow showers. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind is expected. Highs in the mountains are estimated to reach around 6°C at 1,200 meters above sea level, dropping to around -1 °C at higher altitudes of 2,000 meters.