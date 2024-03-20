Weather in Bulgaria on March 21: Scattered Clouds and Mixed Precipitation

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 19:22
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria on March 21: Scattered Clouds and Mixed Precipitation Pixabay

Tomorrow we can expect scattered clouds, especially in the east, where rain showers might mix with snow in some spots. A gentle to moderate breeze from the northwest will sweep through. Temperatures are forecasted to range from 12°C to 17 °C during the day, with slightly cooler conditions ranging from 8 °C to 11 °C in Northeast Bulgaria and around 13°C in Sofia. Overnight lows are expected to dip between -1°C to 4 °C, hovering around 0 °C in Sofia.

The forecast calls for predominantly cloudy skies along the Black Sea coast accompanied by rain showers. As the day progresses, a light west-northwesterly wind will shift to an east-southeasterly direction. Daytime temperatures along the coast are anticipated to reach highs between 8°C to 10 °C, with the seawater maintaining a chilly temperature of 8°C to 9 °C.

In the mountainous regions, clouds will vary in density. Snowfall is predicted primarily in East Bulgaria and the Central Balkan Mountains, while lower elevations may experience a mix of rain and snow showers. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind is expected. Highs in the mountains are estimated to reach around 6°C at 1,200 meters above sea level, dropping to around -1 °C at higher altitudes of 2,000 meters. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, tempretures, cloudy, rain

Related Articles:

Weather in Bulgaria on March 20: Sunny Start with Strong Winds and Snow in Mountains

|

Weather In Bulgaria For 19 March: Colder and Lower Temperatures

|

Weather In Bulgaria For March 18: Variable Clouds, Scattered Showers, and Moderating Winds

|

Weather In Bulgaria For The Weekend: Varied Conditions Across The Country

|

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country

|

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy with Rain Showers

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Spring Arrives: Vernal Equinox Marks the Dawn of New Season

Today, as the world turns, it heralds the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere

Society » Environment | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 08:17

Weather in Bulgaria on March 20: Sunny Start with Strong Winds and Snow in Mountains

As March 20 approaches, weather forecasts indicate a varied picture across Bulgaria, with conditions ranging from sunny spells to snowfall in the mountains

Society » Environment | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 07:50

Weather In Bulgaria For 19 March: Colder and Lower Temperatures

As night descends, expect an increase and thickening of clouds across Bulgaria, with light rainfall anticipated in certain areas of Western Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 18, 2024, Monday // 18:40

Weather In Bulgaria For March 18: Variable Clouds, Scattered Showers, and Moderating Winds

Today, Bulgaria can expect a varied weather outlook with a blend of clouds and occasional sunshine

Society » Environment | March 18, 2024, Monday // 08:40

Weather In Bulgaria For The Weekend: Varied Conditions Across The Country

March 16 promises a predominantly sunny day with some clouds looming over mountainous regions and the eastern parts

Society » Environment | March 15, 2024, Friday // 15:06

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will be enveloped in clouds, offering little respite from the persistent overcast conditions

Society » Environment | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria