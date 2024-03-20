UNICEF Report Discloses: Every Second Child in Bulgaria Faces Violence
A recent report by UNICEF has uncovered distressing levels of violence inflicted upon children in Bulgaria. Christina de Bruin, UNICEF's Representative in Bulgaria, reveals disturbing statistics to BNR. The findings indicate that every second child in the country has endured some form of violence before reaching adulthood.
De Bruin highlighted data from a comprehensive national survey on violence against children. The survey, conducted under the auspices of UNICEF, revealed that 47% of children in Bulgaria have been subjected to violence before the age of 18.
Emotional abuse emerged as the most prevalent form of violence, affecting nearly half of the surveyed children. Tragically, this was closely followed by instances of physical abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect.
Moreover, the report shed light on the heightened vulnerability of children with disabilities, who are at an even greater risk of experiencing violence in its various forms. De Bruin underscored the urgent need for targeted interventions to address these disparities and safeguard the rights and well-being of all children in the country.
She also drew attention to the digital realm, where children face heightened risks. According to the report, children in the online space are twice as likely to encounter cyberbullying and are at an alarming eight times higher risk of falling victim to sexual exploitation.
