Snap Elections Loom according to Bulgarian Socialist Party

Amidst escalating political turmoil in Bulgaria, the prospect of snap elections looms large, with Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova delivering scathing remarks on Tuesday, characterizing the situation as the culmination of an abnormal deal.

Ninova criticized the current parliament, declaring that its resources have been exhausted and lamenting the lack of dialogue regarding potential support for a second government mandate with the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB).

She expressed concern that if the coalition caves in to GERB's demands following recent developments, it would signify a betrayal of human dignity and political ethics. The remarks come in the wake of GERB Prime Minister-designate Mariya Gabriel's failed attempt to form a government, exacerbating the already tenuous situation.

Initially proposing a government lineup largely composed of ministers from the Nikolai Denkov Cabinet, in which GERB and WCC-DB shared power, Gabriel's failure to secure the consent of WCC-DB for her proposal led to a rift between the two coalitions, plunging Bulgaria into further uncertainty.

Ninova didn't mince her words, accusing WCC-DB of aligning with the mafia and whitewashing GERB leader Boyko Borissov. She criticized their behavior as opportunistic and devoid of any genuine commitment to Euro-Atlantic values, contrasting it with the aspirations of the thousands who protested for real change.

According to Ninova, her party stands as the true alternative amidst the chaos, positioning the Bulgarian Socialist Party as a beacon of integrity and stability in a political landscape rife with uncertainty and betrayal.