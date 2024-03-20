Snap Elections Loom according to Bulgarian Socialist Party

Trust in Mariya Gabriel Shaken, Says 'Democratic Bulgaria' Representative
Daniel Lorer from "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" expressed serious doubts about trusting Mariya Gabriel
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Amidst escalating political turmoil in Bulgaria, the prospect of snap elections looms large, with Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova delivering scathing remarks on Tuesday, characterizing the situation as the culmination of an abnormal deal.
Ninova criticized the current parliament, declaring that its resources have been exhausted and lamenting the lack of dialogue regarding potential support for a second government mandate with the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB).
She expressed concern that if the coalition caves in to GERB's demands following recent developments, it would signify a betrayal of human dignity and political ethics. The remarks come in the wake of GERB Prime Minister-designate Mariya Gabriel's failed attempt to form a government, exacerbating the already tenuous situation.
Initially proposing a government lineup largely composed of ministers from the Nikolai Denkov Cabinet, in which GERB and WCC-DB shared power, Gabriel's failure to secure the consent of WCC-DB for her proposal led to a rift between the two coalitions, plunging Bulgaria into further uncertainty.
Ninova didn't mince her words, accusing WCC-DB of aligning with the mafia and whitewashing GERB leader Boyko Borissov. She criticized their behavior as opportunistic and devoid of any genuine commitment to Euro-Atlantic values, contrasting it with the aspirations of the thousands who protested for real change.
According to Ninova, her party stands as the true alternative amidst the chaos, positioning the Bulgarian Socialist Party as a beacon of integrity and stability in a political landscape rife with uncertainty and betrayal.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In a statement aired on BTV, Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," declared that there is no possibility of forming a government with Mariya Gabriel as prime minister for the first mandate
In a session held on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to the eagerly anticipated Report on the State of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023
Bulgaria has experienced a notable increase in its efforts to enforce border control, as highlighted by the Ministry of Interior's recent release of statistical data illuminating the country's endeavors to manage immigration movements
Daniel Lorer from "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" expressed serious doubts about trusting Mariya Gabriel
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria
Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party, has announced his party's intention to vote against the formation of a new cabinet
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion