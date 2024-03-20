Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria for the swift and professional intervention of the Indian naval forces in rescuing the merchant ship Ruen and its crew, including seven Bulgarians, from pirates on March 16.

President Radev commended the professionalism and courage demonstrated by the Indian servicemen involved in the successful rescue operation. He underscored the significant role played by the Indian naval forces in ensuring the security of navigation in the region, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in combating maritime piracy.

Highlighting the enduring friendship between Bulgaria and India, President Radev and President Murmu agreed that the successful resolution of the hijacking incident further strengthens the bond between the two nations. The telephone conversation took place against the backdrop of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and India, marking a milestone in their bilateral ties.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu extended an invitation to President Rumen Radev to visit India as part of the anniversary celebrations, aimed at reaffirming and deepening bilateral cooperation. Both leaders acknowledged the untapped potential for collaboration across various sectors of mutual interest, reflecting on opportunities to enhance economic, cultural, and strategic partnerships between Bulgaria and India.