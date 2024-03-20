Political Spectacle Threatens Voter Turnout, Warns 'Revival' Party Leader

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:08
Bulgaria: Political Spectacle Threatens Voter Turnout, Warns 'Revival' Party Leader

Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party, has announced his party's intention to vote against the formation of a new cabinet, citing concerns over the detrimental impact of the ongoing political spectacle on Bulgaria's democratic processes.

Expressing deep dismay at what he describes as an "ugly, vulgar political scenario," Kostadinov lambasted the ruling triple coalition comprising GERB, WCC-DB, and DPS, asserting that their actions are driving the hopes of Bulgarians for a normal development of the country to new lows. Drawing attention to what he perceives as unprecedented levels of political manipulation, Kostadinov characterized the current state of affairs as characterized by "ugly political games, vulgar spectacles, circus."

"We have said it many times - successful rotation means unsuccessful development for Bulgaria," declared Kostadinov, highlighting his party's longstanding concerns about the trajectory of Bulgarian politics. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, he expressed his fear that the ongoing political spectacle would only serve to further erode voter turnout, as citizens grow increasingly disillusioned with the state of affairs.

"People are disgusted by what is happening," Kostadinov lamented, echoing the sentiments of many Bulgarians who find themselves disenchanted with the political landscape. The prospect of even lower voter turnout, he warned, represents a grave threat to the democratic legitimacy of the process and undermines the very foundation of Bulgaria's democratic institutions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vazrazhdane, kostadinov, voter, political

Related Articles:

Snap Elections Loom according to Bulgarian Socialist Party

Amidst escalating political turmoil in Bulgaria, the prospect of snap elections looms large, with Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova delivering scathing remarks on Tuesday

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Survey Reveals Divided Views on Early Elections in Bulgaria

A recent Gallup survey conducted for the "Referendum" program on BNT has shed light on Bulgarian sentiments regarding the prospect of early elections

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:18

Is It Over? Bulgaria Teeters on Brink of New Elections After Missed Deadline

As Mariya Gabriel accepted the mandate from President Rumen Radev on Monday, the clock started ticking for her to present a cabinet or return the mandate with or without the names of future ministers

Politics | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:37

Bulgaria's "Vazrazhdane" Sparks Political Clash with President Radev Over Euro Referendum

Bulgaria's right-wing and pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) has engaged in heated consultations preceding the formation of a government, taking aim at President Rumen Radev over the issue of a proposed referendum against adopting the euro in Bulga

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:27

Bulgaria's European Election Prospects: Five Parties Set for MEPs Amid Low Turnout

As the European elections loom, recent polling data suggests that five Bulgarian parties are poised to secure representation in the European Parliament

World » EU | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:43

Borissov: "No Hope" as Bulgaria Might Head to Elections

In Bucharest, amid the ongoing EPP congress, GERB leader Boyko Borissov conveyed a sense of resignation

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Asen Vassilev: No Chance for Government with Gabriel as Prime Minister

In a statement aired on BTV, Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," declared that there is no possibility of forming a government with Mariya Gabriel as prime minister for the first mandate

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:51

Cabinet Approves 2023 Report on State of Defence and Armed Forces

In a session held on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to the eagerly anticipated Report on the State of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023

Politics » Defense | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:57

Significant Decrease in Migrant Apprehensions Recorded in Initial 2024 Period

Bulgaria has experienced a notable increase in its efforts to enforce border control, as highlighted by the Ministry of Interior's recent release of statistical data illuminating the country's endeavors to manage immigration movements

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Trust in Mariya Gabriel Shaken, Says 'Democratic Bulgaria' Representative

Daniel Lorer from "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" expressed serious doubts about trusting Mariya Gabriel

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:35

Snap Elections Loom according to Bulgarian Socialist Party

Amidst escalating political turmoil in Bulgaria, the prospect of snap elections looms large, with Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova delivering scathing remarks on Tuesday

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria