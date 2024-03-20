Political Spectacle Threatens Voter Turnout, Warns 'Revival' Party Leader

Snap Elections Loom according to Bulgarian Socialist Party
Amidst escalating political turmoil in Bulgaria, the prospect of snap elections looms large, with Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova delivering scathing remarks on Tuesday
Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party, has announced his party's intention to vote against the formation of a new cabinet, citing concerns over the detrimental impact of the ongoing political spectacle on Bulgaria's democratic processes.
Expressing deep dismay at what he describes as an "ugly, vulgar political scenario," Kostadinov lambasted the ruling triple coalition comprising GERB, WCC-DB, and DPS, asserting that their actions are driving the hopes of Bulgarians for a normal development of the country to new lows. Drawing attention to what he perceives as unprecedented levels of political manipulation, Kostadinov characterized the current state of affairs as characterized by "ugly political games, vulgar spectacles, circus."
"We have said it many times - successful rotation means unsuccessful development for Bulgaria," declared Kostadinov, highlighting his party's longstanding concerns about the trajectory of Bulgarian politics. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, he expressed his fear that the ongoing political spectacle would only serve to further erode voter turnout, as citizens grow increasingly disillusioned with the state of affairs.
"People are disgusted by what is happening," Kostadinov lamented, echoing the sentiments of many Bulgarians who find themselves disenchanted with the political landscape. The prospect of even lower voter turnout, he warned, represents a grave threat to the democratic legitimacy of the process and undermines the very foundation of Bulgaria's democratic institutions.
In a statement aired on BTV, Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," declared that there is no possibility of forming a government with Mariya Gabriel as prime minister for the first mandate
