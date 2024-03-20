Polish Citizen Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Migrants Through Bulgaria

Crime | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 11:59
Bulgaria: Polish Citizen Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Migrants Through Bulgaria @Pixabay

A Polish citizen has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison by the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office for trafficking migrants through Bulgaria. The verdict serves as a stern warning against illegal activities related to human smuggling, emphasizing the severity with which such crimes are treated.

The conviction follows the discovery of 12 Syrian nationals in the possession of the accused on October 14 last year. They were found in the vicinity of the 4th kilometer of the Trakia highway, within the property of the foreign national.

The Polish citizen admitted to his involvement in the illegal activity, leading to his sentencing. He has been ordered to serve the punishment under an initial "strict" regime, along with a fine of BGN 2,000. Additionally, he must compensate the state with a sum totaling 44,830.40 BGN, representing the value of the vehicle used in the crime.

This legal action underscores Bulgarian authorities' commitment to combatting human trafficking. The severity of the punishment aims to deter others from engaging in similar illicit activities.

Tags: Polish, trafficking, migrants, Bulgaria

