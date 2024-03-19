Sofia: 13-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Brutal Assault by Classmate

Do Migrants Pose a Threat in Bulgaria? Our Readers Have Spoken
Sofia has been gripped by escalating tensions and uncertainty in recent weeks,
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A devastating incident unfolded in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak as a fourth-grade student tragically lost his life in the schoolyard
An alarming incident unfolded at one of Sofia's bustling intersections as an ambulance overturned, leaving chaos in its wake
A young woman from Great Britain is fighting for her life after a tragic ski incident in the popular Bulgarian resort of Bansko.
At an extraordinary briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel announced that all sailors aboard the hijacked Bulgarian cargo ship "Ruen" are in good health and currently aboard an Indian warship.
A devastating accident near Dobrich has left two people dead and eight others injured
A harrowing accident unfolded on the Trakia highway, involving a truck and a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens, resulting in injuries and material damage
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion