Sofia: 13-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Brutal Assault by Classmate

Society » INCIDENTS | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 11:05
A 13-year-old boy lies critically injured at Sofia's "Pirogov" hospital after allegedly being assaulted by a classmate during recess. The victim was reportedly kicked in the stomach, causing severe pain that prompted his parents to rush him to the hospital. Meanwhile, the alleged perpetrator has been detained by the police, who are actively investigating the case and questioning witnesses.

The motive behind the assault remains unclear.

As the investigation progresses, thoughts and support are directed towards the young victim and his family, who are undoubtedly facing immense trauma in the aftermath of this senseless act of violence

