Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the critical importance of initiating genuine negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU) without delay, signaling a pivotal moment for both his nation and the continent. In a resolute statement, Zelensky underscored the significance of commencing substantive talks by June of this year, asserting that it would send a powerful political message affirming Europe's resilience against external pressures, particularly from Russia.

"For us in Ukraine and for all of Europe, it is crucial that real negotiations on Ukraine's membership begin in June without delay. And this will be the right political signal that Europe is strong enough and will definitely not succumb to Russian pressure," Zelensky emphasized, highlighting the broader geopolitical implications of Ukraine's integration into the EU.

Ukraine's aspirations for EU membership date back to February 28, 2022, when the country formally applied for accession. The journey towards this goal gained momentum in June 2023 when Ukraine attained candidate status. Subsequently, on December 14 of the same year, EU leaders initiated negotiations on the accession of both Ukraine and Moldova to the union, marking a significant step forward in the integration process.