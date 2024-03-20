EU Council, Parliament Agree on Ukrainian Agricultural Export Duties

Negotiators from the European Union Council and the European Parliament have struck a deal regarding the recovery of EU customs duties on large quantities of agricultural products exported from Ukraine. This significant agreement, as reported by DPA, particularly focuses on products such as eggs, poultry, sugar, corn, oats, semolina, and honey.

Under the terms of the agreement, there will be a designated quota for these goods that can be sold duty-free within the EU. Once this quota is met, duties will be reinstated. However, wheat imports will continue to benefit from the suspension of duties, subject to certain conditions.

These rules are set to remain in effect until June 2025, providing stability and clarity for both parties involved. Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states, responding to pressure from farmers' protests across the EU, reached this decision after extensive negotiations in Brussels.

The EU initially lifted tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural exports in 2022 as a display of solidarity to bolster Ukraine's economy following the onset of a large-scale Russian invasion. Originally slated to expire in June 2024, the bloc had planned to extend the repeal until 2025 despite contentious debates over Ukraine's grain and other exports to the EU.