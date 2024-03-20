EU Council, Parliament Agree on Ukrainian Agricultural Export Duties

World » UKRAINE | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 08:21
Bulgaria: EU Council, Parliament Agree on Ukrainian Agricultural Export Duties Pixabay

Negotiators from the European Union Council and the European Parliament have struck a deal regarding the recovery of EU customs duties on large quantities of agricultural products exported from Ukraine. This significant agreement, as reported by DPA, particularly focuses on products such as eggs, poultry, sugar, corn, oats, semolina, and honey.

Under the terms of the agreement, there will be a designated quota for these goods that can be sold duty-free within the EU. Once this quota is met, duties will be reinstated. However, wheat imports will continue to benefit from the suspension of duties, subject to certain conditions.

These rules are set to remain in effect until June 2025, providing stability and clarity for both parties involved. Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states, responding to pressure from farmers' protests across the EU, reached this decision after extensive negotiations in Brussels.

The EU initially lifted tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural exports in 2022 as a display of solidarity to bolster Ukraine's economy following the onset of a large-scale Russian invasion. Originally slated to expire in June 2024, the bloc had planned to extend the repeal until 2025 despite contentious debates over Ukraine's grain and other exports to the EU.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Ukraine, agricultural, duty

Related Articles:

Ukraine-Romania-Bulgaria Grain Corridor Emerges as Global Market Hub

A strategic corridor stretching from Ukraine to the ports of Romania and Bulgaria is rapidly evolving into a prominent global marketplace for grain trade in the Northwest Black Sea region

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:27

Dmitry Medvedev Urges Macron to Send French Soldiers to Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently serving as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to send French soldiers to Ukraine

World » Russia | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:21

Zelensky Urges Prompt EU Membership Negotiations for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the critical importance of initiating genuine negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU) without delay, signaling a pivotal moment for both his nation and the continent

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:29

European Wage Growth Slows at End of 2023: Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average

Data released by Eurostat reveals a notable deceleration in wage growth across the European Union (EU) and the eurozone during the final quarter of 2023

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 18:01

Borrell Proposes 90% Allocation of Frozen Russian Assets for Ukrainian Arms

Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, announced today a groundbreaking proposal to allocate a significant portion of revenues from frozen Russian assets towards purchasing arms for Ukraine

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:32

US Vows Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amid Aid Challenges

In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed today that the United States stands firm in its commitment to bolster Ukraine's defenses, despite ongoing aid obstacles and ammunition shortages

World » Ukraine | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine-Romania-Bulgaria Grain Corridor Emerges as Global Market Hub

A strategic corridor stretching from Ukraine to the ports of Romania and Bulgaria is rapidly evolving into a prominent global marketplace for grain trade in the Northwest Black Sea region

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:27

Russian Strike on Kharkiv Claims Lives, Leaves Dozens Trapped Under Rubble

At least three individuals have been reported dead and several others wounded following a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:50

Zelensky Urges Prompt EU Membership Negotiations for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the critical importance of initiating genuine negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU) without delay, signaling a pivotal moment for both his nation and the continent

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:29

US Vows Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amid Aid Challenges

In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed today that the United States stands firm in its commitment to bolster Ukraine's defenses, despite ongoing aid obstacles and ammunition shortages

World » Ukraine | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:18

Republicans Propose Low-Interest Loan for Military Aid to Ukraine

US Senator Lindsey Graham expressed confidence that Congress will soon approve an aid package for Ukraine, albeit likely in the form of a low-interest loan rather than grants.

World » Ukraine | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:47

Presence of NATO Troops in Ukraine Confirmed

Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported that NATO servicemen are already stationed in Ukraine, overseeing weapon deliveries, conducting intelligence operations, and providing training to the Ukrainian military

World » Ukraine | March 18, 2024, Monday // 15:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria