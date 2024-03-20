Survey Reveals Divided Views on Early Elections in Bulgaria

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Survey Reveals Divided Views on Early Elections in Bulgaria

A recent Gallup survey conducted for the "Referendum" program on BNT has shed light on Bulgarian sentiments regarding the prospect of early elections, revealing a nation deeply divided on the issue. According to the findings, 42% of Bulgarians oppose the idea of early elections, with the strongest opposition coming from supporters of the WCC-DB party, where a staggering 72% expressed their disapproval.

The survey, which sought opinions on the necessity of early elections, found that 33% of respondents believe such a vote is necessary, while 42% disagree. Notably, those who identify with opposition parties tend to lean towards advocating for a new vote, underscoring the political polarization surrounding this contentious issue.

Despite ongoing negotiations between GERB and WCC-DB, which many hoped would pave the way for a resolution, the talks ultimately faltered at the eleventh hour. Interestingly, the breakdown in negotiations was not attributed to disagreements over the composition of the cabinet, as one might expect. Instead, over 50% of survey respondents pointed to other political considerations as the primary stumbling block.

Of those surveyed, 26% identified the personnel makeup of the Council of Ministers as a bone of contention, while 23% struggled to pinpoint a specific reason for the impasse. This suggests that while some concrete issues, such as cabinet composition, played a role in the breakdown of negotiations, broader political dynamics also contributed significantly to the deadlock.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, elections, Gallup, political

Related Articles:

Cabinet Approves 2023 Report on State of Defence and Armed Forces

In a session held on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to the eagerly anticipated Report on the State of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023

Politics » Defense | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:57

Significant Decrease in Migrant Apprehensions Recorded in Initial 2024 Period

Bulgaria has experienced a notable increase in its efforts to enforce border control, as highlighted by the Ministry of Interior's recent release of statistical data illuminating the country's endeavors to manage immigration movements

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

UNICEF Report Discloses: Every Second Child in Bulgaria Faces Violence

A recent report by UNICEF has uncovered distressing levels of violence inflicted upon children in Bulgaria

Crime | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27

Snap Elections Loom according to Bulgarian Socialist Party

Amidst escalating political turmoil in Bulgaria, the prospect of snap elections looms large, with Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova delivering scathing remarks on Tuesday

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16

Political Spectacle Threatens Voter Turnout, Warns 'Revival' Party Leader

Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party, has announced his party's intention to vote against the formation of a new cabinet

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Asen Vassilev: No Chance for Government with Gabriel as Prime Minister

In a statement aired on BTV, Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," declared that there is no possibility of forming a government with Mariya Gabriel as prime minister for the first mandate

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:51

Cabinet Approves 2023 Report on State of Defence and Armed Forces

In a session held on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to the eagerly anticipated Report on the State of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023

Politics » Defense | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:57

Significant Decrease in Migrant Apprehensions Recorded in Initial 2024 Period

Bulgaria has experienced a notable increase in its efforts to enforce border control, as highlighted by the Ministry of Interior's recent release of statistical data illuminating the country's endeavors to manage immigration movements

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Trust in Mariya Gabriel Shaken, Says 'Democratic Bulgaria' Representative

Daniel Lorer from "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" expressed serious doubts about trusting Mariya Gabriel

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:35

Snap Elections Loom according to Bulgarian Socialist Party

Amidst escalating political turmoil in Bulgaria, the prospect of snap elections looms large, with Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova delivering scathing remarks on Tuesday

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria