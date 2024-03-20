Survey Reveals Divided Views on Early Elections in Bulgaria

A recent Gallup survey conducted for the "Referendum" program on BNT has shed light on Bulgarian sentiments regarding the prospect of early elections, revealing a nation deeply divided on the issue. According to the findings, 42% of Bulgarians oppose the idea of early elections, with the strongest opposition coming from supporters of the WCC-DB party, where a staggering 72% expressed their disapproval.

The survey, which sought opinions on the necessity of early elections, found that 33% of respondents believe such a vote is necessary, while 42% disagree. Notably, those who identify with opposition parties tend to lean towards advocating for a new vote, underscoring the political polarization surrounding this contentious issue.

Despite ongoing negotiations between GERB and WCC-DB, which many hoped would pave the way for a resolution, the talks ultimately faltered at the eleventh hour. Interestingly, the breakdown in negotiations was not attributed to disagreements over the composition of the cabinet, as one might expect. Instead, over 50% of survey respondents pointed to other political considerations as the primary stumbling block.

Of those surveyed, 26% identified the personnel makeup of the Council of Ministers as a bone of contention, while 23% struggled to pinpoint a specific reason for the impasse. This suggests that while some concrete issues, such as cabinet composition, played a role in the breakdown of negotiations, broader political dynamics also contributed significantly to the deadlock.