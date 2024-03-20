Another Win for Bulgarian Nurgul Salimova in Reykjavik Chess Tournament

Nurgul Salimova continues her winning streak at the Reykjavik chess tournament, securing another victory against Russian player Dina Belenskaya in the seventh round. Playing with the white pieces, Salimova triumphed on the 64th move, as confirmed by BNR.

This tournament in Reykjavik serves as crucial preparation for the 20-year-old chess player from Krepcha, acting as a prelude to her upcoming participation in the Candidates Tournament.

Scheduled to commence on April 4th in Toronto, Canada, Salimova will begin her campaign facing off against Ukrainian contender Anna Muzychuk, playing with the black pieces.