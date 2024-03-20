Netanyahu Stands Firm on Ground Invasion of Rafah Despite US Concerns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed his commitment to launching a ground invasion of Rafah, despite reservations expressed by US President Joe Biden. Netanyahu emphasized to Israeli lawmakers that they are resolute in their mission to eradicate Hamas forces in Rafah and see no alternative to achieving this goal without a ground operation. The US administration, however, cautioned against such a move, believing it could lead to unintended consequences and advised Israel to pursue alternative strategies to accomplish its military objectives.

Following discussions between the two leaders, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reiterated the US position that an assault on Rafah would likely be counterproductive and urged Israel to explore non-military options to address the situation. Netanyahu indicated a willingness to consider US proposals aimed at protecting civilians in Rafah but maintained that the ultimate objective remains the destruction of Hamas. Despite ongoing debate with American officials, Netanyahu asserted that entering Rafah is necessary to achieve this goal.

Israeli officials view Rafah, situated along the Egyptian border, as the last stronghold of Hamas in Gaza. The city has become a refuge for over half of Gaza's population, with many Palestinians seeking shelter there amid escalating violence in other parts of the territory. The White House has emphasized the importance of safeguarding civilian lives and expressed reluctance to support a ground operation without assurances from Israel regarding the protection of Palestinian civilians.