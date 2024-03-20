Mariya Gabriel's Proposed Cabinet Sparks Controversy: WCC-DB Disagrees with Composition

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 07:54
Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel's Proposed Cabinet Sparks Controversy: WCC-DB Disagrees with Composition

President Rumen Radev has officially endorsed the recommendation for the 49th National Assembly to elect GERB's candidate as Prime Minister. However, the proposed cabinet put forward by Prime Minister-designate Mariya Gabriel has stirred significant discord within the political landscape.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) convened to deliberate on Gabriel's cabinet proposal, expressing surprise and disapproval. Atanas Atanasov of WCC-DB asserted, "There is no agreement on what Gabriel is doing." Outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the cabinet proposal did not have the backing of WCC-DB partners. Denkov emphasized that it resembled a GERB-centric cabinet, lacking coordination with WCC-DB, and lacked alignment with their established government agreement.

Kiril Petkov suggested that Gabriel succumbed to pressure from Borissov and Peevski, characterizing the situation as one of the biggest falsifications in modern Bulgarian history. Asen Vassilev, the resigned Minister of Finance and co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," condemned the lack of consent in appointing ministers to the cabinet, labeling it as an act of impudence and indecency unfit for a potential prime minister.

The anticipated response from GERB regarding the agreement and the nominated ministers of the "Gabriel" cabinet is expected imminently.

Despite these developments, the National Assembly's weekly agenda does not include the proposal for the presidential decree to be discussed in today's meeting.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Cabinet, WCC-DB, GERB

Related Articles:

Cabinet Approves 2023 Report on State of Defence and Armed Forces

In a session held on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to the eagerly anticipated Report on the State of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023

Politics » Defense | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:57

Significant Decrease in Migrant Apprehensions Recorded in Initial 2024 Period

Bulgaria has experienced a notable increase in its efforts to enforce border control, as highlighted by the Ministry of Interior's recent release of statistical data illuminating the country's endeavors to manage immigration movements

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

UNICEF Report Discloses: Every Second Child in Bulgaria Faces Violence

A recent report by UNICEF has uncovered distressing levels of violence inflicted upon children in Bulgaria

Crime | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27

Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16

Polish Citizen Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Migrants Through Bulgaria

A Polish citizen has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison by the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office for trafficking migrants through Bulgaria

Crime | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 11:59

UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings

Bulgaria, alongside Serbia and Latvia, emerges as one of the standout success stories in the latest UN World Happiness Report

Society | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Asen Vassilev: No Chance for Government with Gabriel as Prime Minister

In a statement aired on BTV, Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," declared that there is no possibility of forming a government with Mariya Gabriel as prime minister for the first mandate

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:51

Cabinet Approves 2023 Report on State of Defence and Armed Forces

In a session held on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to the eagerly anticipated Report on the State of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023

Politics » Defense | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:57

Significant Decrease in Migrant Apprehensions Recorded in Initial 2024 Period

Bulgaria has experienced a notable increase in its efforts to enforce border control, as highlighted by the Ministry of Interior's recent release of statistical data illuminating the country's endeavors to manage immigration movements

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Trust in Mariya Gabriel Shaken, Says 'Democratic Bulgaria' Representative

Daniel Lorer from "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" expressed serious doubts about trusting Mariya Gabriel

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:35

Snap Elections Loom according to Bulgarian Socialist Party

Amidst escalating political turmoil in Bulgaria, the prospect of snap elections looms large, with Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova delivering scathing remarks on Tuesday

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria