Mariya Gabriel's Proposed Cabinet Sparks Controversy: WCC-DB Disagrees with Composition

President Rumen Radev has officially endorsed the recommendation for the 49th National Assembly to elect GERB's candidate as Prime Minister. However, the proposed cabinet put forward by Prime Minister-designate Mariya Gabriel has stirred significant discord within the political landscape.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) convened to deliberate on Gabriel's cabinet proposal, expressing surprise and disapproval. Atanas Atanasov of WCC-DB asserted, "There is no agreement on what Gabriel is doing." Outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the cabinet proposal did not have the backing of WCC-DB partners. Denkov emphasized that it resembled a GERB-centric cabinet, lacking coordination with WCC-DB, and lacked alignment with their established government agreement.

Kiril Petkov suggested that Gabriel succumbed to pressure from Borissov and Peevski, characterizing the situation as one of the biggest falsifications in modern Bulgarian history. Asen Vassilev, the resigned Minister of Finance and co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," condemned the lack of consent in appointing ministers to the cabinet, labeling it as an act of impudence and indecency unfit for a potential prime minister.

The anticipated response from GERB regarding the agreement and the nominated ministers of the "Gabriel" cabinet is expected imminently.

Despite these developments, the National Assembly's weekly agenda does not include the proposal for the presidential decree to be discussed in today's meeting.