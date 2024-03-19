WCC-DB Disagrees with Proposed Cabinet Composition by Mariya Gabriel

Survey Reveals Divided Views on Early Elections in Bulgaria
A recent Gallup survey conducted for the "Referendum" program on BNT has shed light on Bulgarian sentiments regarding the prospect of early elections
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Tensions rise within the political landscape of Bulgaria as "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) voices its dissent over the cabinet lineup put forth by Mariya Gabriel.
Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "This is a cabinet of GERB, it is not a cabinet that has been agreed with WCC-DB; the agreement has not been agreed with us." Denkov's remarks underscore the lack of consensus surrounding Gabriel's proposal.
Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of Democratic Bulgaria, echoed Denkov's sentiments, stating, "There is no consensus on what Gabriel did," expressing surprise at the developments.
Members of WCC-DB convened for a meeting at the party's headquarters in Sofia to deliberate on their course of action. An official statement from the party is anticipated following the meeting.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
President Rumen Radev has officially endorsed the recommendation for the 49th National Assembly to elect GERB's candidate as Prime Minister
Today, Mariya Gabriel, the nominee for Prime Minister, fulfilled her mandate by presenting President Rumen Radev with a completed folder at 4:15 p.m. today, outlining the draft composition of the Council of Ministers
As Mariya Gabriel accepted the mandate from President Rumen Radev on Monday, the clock started ticking for her to present a cabinet or return the mandate with or without the names of future ministers
Bulgaria has taken a firm stance against the recent Russian presidential elections held in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine
The negotiations between GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) have been extended until tomorrow at 12:00 noon, as announced by GERB.
Resigned Minister of Transport, Georgi Gvozdeikov, announced that Bulgaria is fully prepared to carry out air Schengen procedures,
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion