WCC-DB Disagrees with Proposed Cabinet Composition by Mariya Gabriel

Tensions rise within the political landscape of Bulgaria as "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) voices its dissent over the cabinet lineup put forth by Mariya Gabriel.

Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "This is a cabinet of GERB, it is not a cabinet that has been agreed with WCC-DB; the agreement has not been agreed with us." Denkov's remarks underscore the lack of consensus surrounding Gabriel's proposal.

Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of Democratic Bulgaria, echoed Denkov's sentiments, stating, "There is no consensus on what Gabriel did," expressing surprise at the developments.

Members of WCC-DB convened for a meeting at the party's headquarters in Sofia to deliberate on their course of action. An official statement from the party is anticipated following the meeting.