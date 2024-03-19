No Elections? Mariya Gabriel Returned The Mandate Fulfilled (UPDATED)

Today, Mariya Gabriel, the nominee for Prime Minister, fulfilled her mandate by presenting President Rumen Radev with a completed folder at 4:15 p.m. today, outlining the draft composition of the Council of Ministers.

As negotiations between the Bulgarian political parties GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) continued into the afternoon, there was anticipation and speculation about the outcome. Despite the ongoing discussions, Gabriel emphasized before the president that both parties shared common ground regarding reforms in the judicial system, regulators, and the fight against corruption.

Expressing her sense of duty, Gabriel underscored the importance of stability in governance for Bulgaria's progress on key national priorities, such as securing Schengen membership, joining the Eurozone, and fostering economic growth for the well-being of future generations. "I will not compromise on the principles of our Constitution, the rule of law, justice, and the fundamental democratic values of transparency and accountability," Gabriel affirmed.

She emphasized that addressing the economic and social concerns of Bulgarian citizens is equally paramount alongside regulatory reforms and anti-corruption efforts.

Responding to Gabriel's proposal, President Radev indicated that he would promptly issue a decree and submit the proposed cabinet composition to the National Assembly for consideration.

Full list of the proposed ministers:

  • Prime Minister and Foreign Minister - Mariya Gabriel
  • Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs - Nikolai Denkov
  • Minister of Finance - Asen Vassilev
  • Minister of Internal Affairs - Kalin Stoyanov
  • Minister of Regional Development - Andrey Tsekov
  • Minister of Labor - Ivanka Shalapatova
  • Minister of Defense - Hristo Gadjev
  • Minister of Justice - Atanas Slavov
  • Minister of Education - Galin Tsokov
  • Minister of Health - Katya Paneva
  • Minister of Culture - Krastyo Krastev
  • Minister of Environment and Water - Ivelina Vasileva
  • Minister of Agriculture - Kiril Vatev
  • Minister of Transport - Georgi Gvozdeikov
  • Minister of Innovation and Growth - Rosen Zhelyazkov
  • Minister of Economy - Bogdan Bogdanov
  • Minister of Energy - Zhecho Stankov
  • Minister of e-government - Valentin Mundrov
  • Minister of Tourism - Zaritsa Dinkova
  • Minister of Youth and Sports - Dimitar Iliev

The parliamentary faction of "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) is convening to deliberate on GERB's decision to propose a government.

Unofficial reports suggest that the coalition has not yet reached consensus on the proposed ministerial candidates, nor have they finalized the coalition agreement, despite ongoing negotiations.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov criticized the leaked list of ministerial nominees from GERB, citing the presence of what he deemed "unacceptable names." Among these names, there has been particular scrutiny directed at Zhecho Stankov, who is reportedly slated for the energy sector. Stankov previously served as deputy minister under Temenuzka Petkova in the preceding Borissov administration.

The coalition agreement, which was negotiated over the past ten days by GERB and WCC-DB remains unsigned. Prime Minister nominee Mariya Gabriel and her negotiating team member Raya Nazaryan indicated this after the "Dondukov" 2 ceremony.

In response to journalists' inquiries about the agreement, Gabriel stated that she signed it the previous day, as reported on Sunday evening by WCC-DB as the primary reason for GERB's withdrawal from the previously reached agreement.

Nazaryan elaborated, explaining that the agreement was approved by "Democratic Bulgaria" co-chairman Hristo Ivanov and signed by both Ivanov and Mariya Gabriel at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 18. However, shortly after, other coalition leaders declined to sign. Though she did not specify individuals, those involved in the negotiations included "We Continue the Change" co-chairs Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev, as well as Democrats for Strong Bulgaria leader Atanas Atanasov.

GERB stated that they would provide the media with the final version of the agreement soon.

Atanas Atanasov remarked that there is agreement regarding Gabriel's actions, expressing surprise at the outcome. Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov emphasized that the proposed cabinet represents GERB and not a mutually agreed upon one with WCC-DB. He stated that the agreement was not reached with their party.

Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) announced that DPS will endorse the government proposed by GERB. While the party's support is not crucial for the cabinet's election due to sufficient votes from previous government participants, it falls short by 15 votes without additional support. Peevski emphasized that DPS's backing hinges on the government's commitment to serving the people and fulfilling promises to Bulgarian citizens. He stressed the importance of ongoing parliamentary efforts to enact constitutional and legislative reforms aimed at achieving genuine judicial reform and combating corruption.

What's next?

An hour and a half following the return of the mandate, President Rumen Radev swiftly signed a decree recommending Mariya Gabriel as Prime Minister to the 49th National Assembly. This information was relayed through a press release from the president's office.

The next procedural step involves the publication of this decree in the "State Gazette," a move expected to occur in an extraordinary issue likely scheduled for tomorrow.

Insiders within the parliament have disclosed that the presidential council, an informal body comprising representatives from all political groups, will convene tomorrow to discuss the timeline for the government's vote of confidence.

In theory, the government could secure approval as early as this week. However, the outcome hinges on two crucial decisions to be made by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria":

  • Whether the coalition will sustain governance with GERB.
  • Whether adjustments will be made to the proposed cabinet composition.

