No Elections? Mariya Gabriel Returned The Mandate Fulfilled (UPDATED)

Today, Mariya Gabriel, the nominee for Prime Minister, fulfilled her mandate by presenting President Rumen Radev with a completed folder at 4:15 p.m. today, outlining the draft composition of the Council of Ministers.

As negotiations between the Bulgarian political parties GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) continued into the afternoon, there was anticipation and speculation about the outcome. Despite the ongoing discussions, Gabriel emphasized before the president that both parties shared common ground regarding reforms in the judicial system, regulators, and the fight against corruption.

Expressing her sense of duty, Gabriel underscored the importance of stability in governance for Bulgaria's progress on key national priorities, such as securing Schengen membership, joining the Eurozone, and fostering economic growth for the well-being of future generations. "I will not compromise on the principles of our Constitution, the rule of law, justice, and the fundamental democratic values of transparency and accountability," Gabriel affirmed.

She emphasized that addressing the economic and social concerns of Bulgarian citizens is equally paramount alongside regulatory reforms and anti-corruption efforts.

Responding to Gabriel's proposal, President Radev indicated that he would promptly issue a decree and submit the proposed cabinet composition to the National Assembly for consideration.

Full list of the proposed ministers:

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister - Mariya Gabriel

Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs - Nikolai Denkov

Minister of Finance - Asen Vassilev

Minister of Internal Affairs - Kalin Stoyanov

Minister of Regional Development - Andrey Tsekov

Minister of Labor - Ivanka Shalapatova

Minister of Defense - Hristo Gadjev

Minister of Justice - Atanas Slavov

Minister of Education - Galin Tsokov

Minister of Health - Katya Paneva

Minister of Culture - Krastyo Krastev

Minister of Environment and Water - Ivelina Vasileva

Minister of Agriculture - Kiril Vatev

Minister of Transport - Georgi Gvozdeikov

Minister of Innovation and Growth - Rosen Zhelyazkov

Minister of Economy - Bogdan Bogdanov

Minister of Energy - Zhecho Stankov

Minister of e-government - Valentin Mundrov

Minister of Tourism - Zaritsa Dinkova

Minister of Youth and Sports - Dimitar Iliev