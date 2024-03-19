No Elections? Mariya Gabriel Returned The Mandate Fulfilled (UPDATED)
Today, Mariya Gabriel, the nominee for Prime Minister, fulfilled her mandate by presenting President Rumen Radev with a completed folder at 4:15 p.m. today, outlining the draft composition of the Council of Ministers.
As negotiations between the Bulgarian political parties GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) continued into the afternoon, there was anticipation and speculation about the outcome. Despite the ongoing discussions, Gabriel emphasized before the president that both parties shared common ground regarding reforms in the judicial system, regulators, and the fight against corruption.
Expressing her sense of duty, Gabriel underscored the importance of stability in governance for Bulgaria's progress on key national priorities, such as securing Schengen membership, joining the Eurozone, and fostering economic growth for the well-being of future generations. "I will not compromise on the principles of our Constitution, the rule of law, justice, and the fundamental democratic values of transparency and accountability," Gabriel affirmed.
She emphasized that addressing the economic and social concerns of Bulgarian citizens is equally paramount alongside regulatory reforms and anti-corruption efforts.
Responding to Gabriel's proposal, President Radev indicated that he would promptly issue a decree and submit the proposed cabinet composition to the National Assembly for consideration.
Full list of the proposed ministers:
- Prime Minister and Foreign Minister - Mariya Gabriel
- Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs - Nikolai Denkov
- Minister of Finance - Asen Vassilev
- Minister of Internal Affairs - Kalin Stoyanov
- Minister of Regional Development - Andrey Tsekov
- Minister of Labor - Ivanka Shalapatova
- Minister of Defense - Hristo Gadjev
- Minister of Justice - Atanas Slavov
- Minister of Education - Galin Tsokov
- Minister of Health - Katya Paneva
- Minister of Culture - Krastyo Krastev
- Minister of Environment and Water - Ivelina Vasileva
- Minister of Agriculture - Kiril Vatev
- Minister of Transport - Georgi Gvozdeikov
- Minister of Innovation and Growth - Rosen Zhelyazkov
- Minister of Economy - Bogdan Bogdanov
- Minister of Energy - Zhecho Stankov
- Minister of e-government - Valentin Mundrov
- Minister of Tourism - Zaritsa Dinkova
- Minister of Youth and Sports - Dimitar Iliev
