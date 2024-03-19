Children Evacuated as Shelling Continues in Russia's Belgorod Region

World » RUSSIA | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 16:06
Bulgaria: Children Evacuated as Shelling Continues in Russia's Belgorod Region

In response to continued shelling in the border villages of the Belgorod region, Russian authorities have initiated evacuation measures to ensure the safety of residents, particularly children. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced the decision at a meeting of the Presidium of the "United Russia" party, stating that approximately 9,000 children will be evacuated from the affected areas to other regions of the Russian Federation.

Gladkov outlined the scope of the evacuation efforts, noting that numerous villages have already been evacuated, with plans underway to transport children from Belgorod and surrounding regions. He indicated that a comprehensive evacuation plan is being implemented, with the first batch of children scheduled to be relocated to Penza, Tambov, and Kaluga on March 22, followed by additional transfers to the Stavropol Territory.

The decision to evacuate comes in response to recent shelling incidents in the Belgorod region, including an attack on March 19 using Vampir multi-purpose missile systems. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that anti-aircraft defense successfully intercepted nine shells, but local residents have shared images and videos on social media depicting damaged homes and burning vehicles as a result of the attacks.

Authorities confirmed that the latest shelling in the village of Razumnoe resulted in injuries to three individuals, including a 14-year-old teenager and his mother, both of whom are reportedly in serious condition.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: belgorod, evacuation, shelling, safety

Related Articles:

Remote Workers In Bulgaria No Longer Required to Respond to Their Employer Outside Working Hours

|

Explosions Strike Belgorod: Russian Legion's Menace Turns Into Reality

|

Major Fire Erupts Near National Palace of Culture in Sofia; Residents Evacuated

|

Naval Forces Destroy Sea Mine Near Kabakum Beach In Varna

|

Greece Takes Action: Vehicles Confiscated for Speeding Infractions

|

Freedom of Russia Legion Advances into Russian Territory, Sparks Intense Border Fighting

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Borrell Proposes 90% Allocation of Frozen Russian Assets for Ukrainian Arms

Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, announced today a groundbreaking proposal to allocate a significant portion of revenues from frozen Russian assets towards purchasing arms for Ukraine

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:32

Russia Shuffles Naval Leadership Amid Black Sea Fleet Setbacks

Russia has replaced the commander-in-chief of its naval forces.

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:08

Erdogan Congratulates Putin on Election Victory Amidst International Controversy

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has joined a chorus of world leaders in congratulating Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in Russia's presidential election

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 08:34

Kremlin Proposes 'Buffer Zone' on Ukrainian-Controlled Territory

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin has put forward the idea of establishing a "buffer zone" on Ukrainian-controlled territory, a move aimed at safeguarding Russian regions from potential attacks

World » Russia | March 18, 2024, Monday // 16:06

Putin Praised by North Korea, Faces Western Criticism Post-Elections

Cerstin Gammelin, spokeswoman for the German president, conveyed that Frank-Walter Steinmeier will abstain from extending congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his victory in the perceived fraudulent elections

World » Russia | March 18, 2024, Monday // 15:53

EU Rejects Illegitimate Russian Elections in Occupied Ukraine

In a resolute stance against the recent Russian presidential elections held in the occupied Ukrainian regions, the European Union has officially declared its non-recognition of the process

World » Russia | March 18, 2024, Monday // 13:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria