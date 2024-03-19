IMF Forecasts Realistic Timeline for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry in 2025
Jean-Francois Dauphin, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Bulgaria, has expressed confidence that Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone by 2025 is a realistic goal. The IMF's assessment comes as part of its regular evaluation of Bulgaria's economic performance, which forecasts a 2.7 percent growth rate for the country's economy this year.
Dauphin also provided insights into inflation expectations, projecting a rate of 3.5 percent. According to him, Bulgaria's adoption of the euro would mitigate certain risks facing its economy, offering a stable currency framework that could enhance economic stability and facilitate trade within the Eurozone.
One of the IMF's key recommendations for Bulgaria's long-term economic strategy includes the elimination of the maximum insurance threshold and the implementation of a progressive income tax scale. These measures aim to promote fiscal sustainability and equitable distribution of resources within the country.
However, Dauphin cautioned against the rapid growth of loans in the housing segment, highlighting potential risks associated with overheating in the real estate market. Despite these concerns, he commended Bulgaria's efforts in implementing appropriate measures to address these challenges, describing them as prudent and necessary.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
IMF Concludes Regular Mission in Bulgaria, Recommends Restoring VAT to Pre-Pandemic Levels
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has wrapped up its regular mission in Bulgaria
Bulgaria Anticipates Meeting Eurozone Inflation Criteria by September
Bulgaria is on track to meet the inflation benchmark required for Eurozone membership by September
Bulgaria Ranks Third in Europe for Gold Ownership Amidst Record Prices
Bulgaria emerges as a surprising leader in the realm of gold ownership, securing its position among the top three countries in Europe per capita
Bulgaria: Gasoline Up 3 Cents, Diesel Rises by 6 Cents/Liter in Last Month
Consumers may have noticed a slight uptick in fuel prices over the past month, with gasoline and diesel seeing modest increases in Bulgaria
Bitcoin Hits All-Time High
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has surged to a new record high, surpassing $70,000 for the first time and reaching a peak of around $71,300,
Bulgaria's Economy Grows by 1.8% in 2023
The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has released preliminary data revealing that Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a modest growth of 1.8% in real terms in 2023