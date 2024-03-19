European Wage Growth Slows at End of 2023: Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 18:01
Bulgaria: European Wage Growth Slows at End of 2023: Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average @novinite.com

Data released by Eurostat reveals a notable deceleration in wage growth across the European Union (EU) and the eurozone during the final quarter of 2023. While the average hourly wage in the EU increased by 3.8%, representing a marked slowdown from the previous quarter, Bulgaria saw a notable rise of 11.9%, according to the latest figures.

The slowdown in wage growth is evident when comparing the final quarter of 2023 to the preceding one. In the third quarter, average hourly wages in the EU surged by 5.7%, while in the eurozone, the increase was 5.2%. However, by the end of the year, the pace had notably decelerated.

Despite this overall slowdown, Bulgaria stood out with a robust increase of 11.9% in average hourly wages, albeit lower than the 15.7% growth witnessed in the third quarter.

Among EU member states, Romania registered the highest increase in hourly wages at 16.9%, followed closely by Hungary (16.3%), Croatia (16.0%), and Poland (13.1%). Notably, Bulgaria ranked among the top performers in terms of wage growth within the EU.

Within the eurozone, Croatia led with a 16.0% increase in hourly wages, followed by Slovenia (12.5%), Lithuania (11.2%), Latvia (11.1%), and Estonia (10.9%). However, Italy experienced a slight decrease of 0.1%, while Germany saw a modest increase of 2.2%.

Examining specific economic activities, the mining sector recorded the highest annual increase in hourly wages within the EU at 11.3%. This was followed by water supply and sanitation (5.7%), transport and storage (5.6%), administrative and auxiliary services (5.6%), and wholesale and retail trade (4.9%).

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Bulgaria, wage, growth

Related Articles:

Survey Reveals Divided Views on Early Elections in Bulgaria

A recent Gallup survey conducted for the "Referendum" program on BNT has shed light on Bulgarian sentiments regarding the prospect of early elections

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Mariya Gabriel's Proposed Cabinet Sparks Controversy: WCC-DB Disagrees with Composition

President Rumen Radev has officially endorsed the recommendation for the 49th National Assembly to elect GERB's candidate as Prime Minister

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 07:54

Weather in Bulgaria on March 20: Sunny Start with Strong Winds and Snow in Mountains

As March 20 approaches, weather forecasts indicate a varied picture across Bulgaria, with conditions ranging from sunny spells to snowfall in the mountains

Society » Environment | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 07:50

WCC-DB Disagrees with Proposed Cabinet Composition by Mariya Gabriel

Tensions rise within the political landscape of Bulgaria as "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) voices its dissent over the cabinet lineup put forth by Mariya Gabriel

Politics | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 17:51

IMF Forecasts Realistic Timeline for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry in 2025

Jean-Francois Dauphin, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Bulgaria, has expressed confidence that Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone by 2025 is a realistic goal

Business » Finance | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Borrell Proposes 90% Allocation of Frozen Russian Assets for Ukrainian Arms

Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, announced today a groundbreaking proposal to allocate a significant portion of revenues from frozen Russian assets towards purchasing arms for Ukraine

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria and 13 EU Nations Rally for Increased Defense Financing from European Investment Bank

Amid growing concerns over security threats posed by Russian aggression, Bulgaria and a coalition of 13 other European Union countries have urged the European Investment Bank (EIB) to bolster defense financing

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12

European Parliament to Vote on Resolution for Full Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania

The European Parliament's Petitions Committee is set to vote on a resolution advocating for the full acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:30

European Left Leader Criticizes Austria's Stance on Bulgaria's Schengen Bid

Walter Baier, the leading candidate of the European Left for the upcoming European elections, has expressed his dismay over Austria's stance on Bulgaria and Romania's entry into the Schengen zone

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:06

EU Considers Rolling Back Tariffs on Ukrainian Grain Imports

Amidst growing pressure from farmers and member states, the European Union is poised to reverse tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 08:28

Belgium Pushes for Full Schengen Integration of Bulgaria and Romania

The Belgian Presidency of the EU is spearheading efforts to fully integrate Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 08:23

In the Eurozone: Annual Inflation Slips to 2.6%

In February 2024, the euro area witnessed a decline in its annual inflation rate, dropping to 2.6% from January's 2.8%

World » EU | March 18, 2024, Monday // 16:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria