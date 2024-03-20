US Vows Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amid Aid Challenges

World » UKRAINE | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:18
In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed today that the United States stands firm in its commitment to bolster Ukraine's defenses, despite ongoing aid obstacles and ammunition shortages, as reported by AFP.

Amid a congressional deadlock blocking $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, Austin reassured Ukraine's international allies during a meeting in Germany that the US remains resolute in preventing Ukraine from succumbing to aggression, particularly from the Kremlin.

"We will not let Ukraine fall," asserted Austin, emphasizing the US's determination to equip Ukraine with the necessary resources to withstand external threats.

However, challenges persist as Washington grapples with funding constraints, with warnings that previously allocated aid may take weeks to materialize. The Pentagon chief faces the daunting task of assuring European allies of the Biden administration's enduring support for Kyiv, despite financial limitations, noted Reuters.

While Austin did not outline specific plans for supporting Ukraine or address congressional gridlock directly, reports indicate that the funding shortfall is already impacting Ukraine's military capabilities on the ground.

