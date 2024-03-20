US Vows Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amid Aid Challenges

US Supreme Court Greenlights Texas Law Allowing Arrest and Detention of Migrants
In a contentious decision, the US Supreme Court has granted Texas the authority to arrest and detain migrants under the state's stringent new immigration law
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed today that the United States stands firm in its commitment to bolster Ukraine's defenses, despite ongoing aid obstacles and ammunition shortages, as reported by AFP.
Amid a congressional deadlock blocking $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, Austin reassured Ukraine's international allies during a meeting in Germany that the US remains resolute in preventing Ukraine from succumbing to aggression, particularly from the Kremlin.
"We will not let Ukraine fall," asserted Austin, emphasizing the US's determination to equip Ukraine with the necessary resources to withstand external threats.
However, challenges persist as Washington grapples with funding constraints, with warnings that previously allocated aid may take weeks to materialize. The Pentagon chief faces the daunting task of assuring European allies of the Biden administration's enduring support for Kyiv, despite financial limitations, noted Reuters.
While Austin did not outline specific plans for supporting Ukraine or address congressional gridlock directly, reports indicate that the funding shortfall is already impacting Ukraine's military capabilities on the ground.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Negotiators from the European Union Council and the European Parliament have struck a deal regarding the recovery of EU customs duties on large quantities of agricultural products exported from Ukraine
US Senator Lindsey Graham expressed confidence that Congress will soon approve an aid package for Ukraine, albeit likely in the form of a low-interest loan rather than grants.
Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported that NATO servicemen are already stationed in Ukraine, overseeing weapon deliveries, conducting intelligence operations, and providing training to the Ukrainian military
Explosions shook Odesa on March 15 as a result of a Russian missile strike, causing casualties, according to a statement made by Oleh Kiper, the Governor of Odesa Oblast. The attack took place shortly after 11 a.m., coinciding with the activation of an ai
A Russian drone attack has struck the western Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, claiming one victim and leaving at least three others injured, according to a report by Reuters
Reports from the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA indicate that the Ukrainian military launched an attack on a training ground in the Luhansk region, which is currently occupied by Russian forces.
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion