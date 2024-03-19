Russia Shuffles Naval Leadership Amid Black Sea Fleet Setbacks

Russia has replaced the commander-in-chief of its naval forces. The decision comes on the heels of a string of losses suffered by the Black Sea Fleet, according to reports from Telekanal "Дождь".

Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev, formerly at the helm of the Northern Fleet, has been appointed as the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy. The announcement of Moiseyev's appointment was initially reported by "Фонтанка" on March 10, with confirmation awaited. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the matter, citing confidentiality.

Moiseyev steps into the shoes of Nikolai Yevmenov, who served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces since 2019. Yevmenov's departure coincides with a series of setbacks for Russia's Black Sea Fleet, notably the loss of several vessels to naval drones operated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, Russia has endured significant losses, with more than 20 ships, including a submarine, landing craft, and the flagship cruiser Moskva, succumbing to the hostilities.

Notably, Aleksandr Moiseyev previously commanded the Russian Black Sea Fleet from May 2018. His tenure saw him elevated to the position of commander of the Northern Fleet of the Naval Forces a year later.

Moiseyev's distinguished military career includes being awarded the title of Hero of Russia in 2011, recognizing his contributions to testing advanced weaponry and overseeing successful missile launches during his command.

The shuffle in naval leadership underscores the gravity of the situation facing Russia's maritime forces, particularly in the strategically vital Black Sea region.