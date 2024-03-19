Do Migrants Pose a Threat in Bulgaria? Our Readers Have Spoken

Sofia has been gripped by escalating tensions and uncertainty in recent weeks, with migrant-related issues dominating headlines. From reports of violent encounters to street battles, the capital city has grappled with a myriad of challenges.

In the midst of this turmoil, we turned to our readers on Facebook to gauge their sentiments on the issue: Do migrants pose a threat in Bulgaria? Here's what they had to say:

Out of the respondents, 75.34% expressed concerns that migrants do indeed pose a threat, while 20.55% disagreed, believing migrants do not pose a significant risk. Additionally, 4.11% remained undecided on the matter.

Comments left by our readers underscored these sentiments:

"Unvetted migrants do pose a threat...look at Eire currently...a mess!"

" Bulgaria is not prepared to manage the migrants. Legislation, Government, Justice system, Police, Army are not prepared. All that will reflect on the lawful citizens of the country! Bulgaria needs to take care for its citizens first! As the cabin crew on a plane states in the safety instructions: put your mask first, before you reach to help others! "

" I have never seen more immigrants complaining about other immigrants… sorry… you call yourself “expats” if you are white don’t you?!

We all have reasons to choose to settle in Bulgaria whilst others dont have that luxury.

With war looming, many commenting here may want to think about if they had to leave Bulgaria or their own country in a hurry and how they might want to be treated in their “host nation”.

Karma can be a b**ch."

These numbers and opinions reflect the diverse perspectives and anxieties circulating within our readership, highlighting the complexity of the migrant issue in the country.

Here's a recap of the latest developments: