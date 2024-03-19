Do Migrants Pose a Threat in Bulgaria? Our Readers Have Spoken

Novinite Insider | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 13:10
Bulgaria: Do Migrants Pose a Threat in Bulgaria? Our Readers Have Spoken

Sofia has been gripped by escalating tensions and uncertainty in recent weeks, with migrant-related issues dominating headlines. From reports of violent encounters to street battles, the capital city has grappled with a myriad of challenges.

In the midst of this turmoil, we turned to our readers on Facebook to gauge their sentiments on the issue: Do migrants pose a threat in Bulgaria? Here's what they had to say:

Out of the respondents, 75.34% expressed concerns that migrants do indeed pose a threat, while 20.55% disagreed, believing migrants do not pose a significant risk. Additionally, 4.11% remained undecided on the matter.

Comments left by our readers underscored these sentiments:

  • "Unvetted migrants do pose a threat...look at Eire currently...a mess!"
  • "Bulgaria is not prepared to manage the migrants. Legislation, Government, Justice system, Police, Army are not prepared. All that will reflect on the lawful citizens of the country! Bulgaria needs to take care for its citizens first! As the cabin crew on a plane states in the safety instructions: put your mask first, before you reach to help others!"
  • "I have never seen more immigrants complaining about other immigrants… sorry… you call yourself “expats” if you are white don’t you?!
    We all have reasons to choose to settle in Bulgaria whilst others dont have that luxury.
    With war looming, many commenting here may want to think about if they had to leave Bulgaria or their own country in a hurry and how they might want to be treated in their “host nation”.
    Karma can be a b**ch."

These numbers and opinions reflect the diverse perspectives and anxieties circulating within our readership, highlighting the complexity of the migrant issue in the country.

Here's a recap of the latest developments:

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Novinite Insider » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, readers, sofia, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Mariya Gabriel's Proposed Cabinet Sparks Controversy: WCC-DB Disagrees with Composition

|

Weather in Bulgaria on March 20: Sunny Start with Strong Winds and Snow in Mountains

|

European Wage Growth Slows at End of 2023: Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average

|

WCC-DB Disagrees with Proposed Cabinet Composition by Mariya Gabriel

|

IMF Forecasts Realistic Timeline for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry in 2025

|

Bulgaria and 13 EU Nations Rally for Increased Defense Financing from European Investment Bank

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Novinite Insider

Analysis: Is there a possibility of ending the Russo-Ukrainian War before 2025?

As the Russo-Ukrainian war enters its third year, there is considerable anticipation across Europe for its resolution, given the substantial human and material toll on both sides

Novinite Insider » Opinions | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:56

Euro or Lev? Our Readers Have Spoken

Bulgaria edges closer to potentially adopting the euro, but the debate over whether to keep the national currency, the lev, or transition to the European currency continues to stir controversy among the public

Novinite Insider | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 17:45

Ecuador's U-Turn: Russia's Diplomatic Strategy Foils US Weapons Transfer Plan

Ecuador has officially abandoned its plans to send Soviet-style weapons to the United States, which were intended for transfer to Ukraine, citing its stance on international armed conflicts

Novinite Insider » Opinions | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:14

Middle Corridor: Eurasia Optimized

Amidst the geopolitical repercussions of ongoing war in Ukraine, the Eurasian connectivity is again in focus

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 29, 2024, Monday // 17:25

Never Fit For The Split: Korean Peninsula In 2024 - Forecast

Barely two weeks into 2024, tensions on the Korean Peninsula are rapidly escalating, as IFIMES Institute was periodically writing

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 22, 2024, Monday // 14:05

African Century? Afro-Asian Infrastructure and Transport Corridors

The world has undergone a profound transformation, and a new geopolitical phase has started

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 7, 2024, Sunday // 16:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria